First Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-... Page 1 of 2

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Securities

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1W35938974 - EB5

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Sep-2020 17:52:26

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG200930OTHRES0H

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tan Lay Hong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

01/06/2020

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase