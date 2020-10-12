Log in
First Resources Limited    EB5   SG1W35938974

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

(EB5)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/09
1.25 SGD   -1.57%
06:05aFIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/09FIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/03FIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

10/12/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-... Page 1 of 2

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY- BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Securities

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1W35938974 - EB5

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

12-Oct-2020 17:48:27

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG201012OTHRGI97

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tan Lay Hong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

01/06/2020

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-... Page 2 of 2

158,268,446

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

12/10/2020

Total Number of shares purchased

100,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

100,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 1.26

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for SGD

the shares

126,216.08

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

3,399,900

0.2148

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

3,399,900

0.2148

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,579,284,569

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

4,788,400



Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 10:04:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 694 M - -
Net income 2020 115 M - -
Net Debt 2020 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 1 459 M 1 459 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,22 $
Last Close Price 0,92 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ciliandra Fangiono Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Cheong Kwee Teng Independent Non-Executive Director
Beng Kee Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Xiang Fang Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-34.21%1 459
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-5.32%8 588
IOI CORPORATION-3.69%6 727
AAK AB1.24%5 211
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-25.04%1 434
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-38.30%1 360
