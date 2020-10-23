First Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

|
10/23/2020
|
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Securities
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1W35938974 - EB5
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
23-Oct-2020 18:21:50
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG201023OTHRAHXI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Lay Hong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
01/06/2020
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK
SectionNOTICEA
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
158,268,446
