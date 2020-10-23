Log in
10/23FIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/22FIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/21FIRST RESOURCES : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
First Resources : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

10/23/2020

10/23/2020

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Securities

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED - SG1W35938974 - EB5

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

23-Oct-2020 18:21:50

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG201023OTHRAHXI

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Tan Lay Hong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

01/06/2020

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK

SectionNOTICEA

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

158,268,446

10/23/2020

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

23/10/2020

Total Number of shares purchased

134,100

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

134,100

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 1.21

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

162,539.15

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

4,434,000

0.2802

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

4,434,000

0.2802

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,578,250,469

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

5,822,500

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 694 M - -
Net income 2020 115 M - -
Net Debt 2020 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 1 407 M 1 405 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 28,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Ciliandra Fangiono Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Cheong Kwee Teng Independent Non-Executive Director
Beng Kee Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Xiang Fang Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-36.32%1 408
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-10.28%8 188
IOI CORPORATION-6.29%6 636
AAK AB3.99%5 373
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-38.30%1 366
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-28.13%1 354
