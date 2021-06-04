|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
749 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
137 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
193 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,4x
|Yield 2021
|3,70%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 714 M
1 718 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,54x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|18 000
|Free-Float
|28,1%
|
|Chart FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
|
1,35 $
|Last Close Price
|
1,09 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
45,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
24,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
10,3%