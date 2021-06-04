Log in
    EB5   SG1W35938974

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

(EB5)
All news about FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
05:48aFIRST RESOURCES  : Minutes of The Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2021
PU
05/16FIRST RESOURCES'  : Q1 Net Profit Plummets 61% Despite Higher Sales
MT
05/07FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29FIRST RESOURCES  : Retirement of Independent Director
PU
04/29FIRST RESOURCES  : Results of AGM and Retirement of Independent Director and Cha..
PU
04/28FIRST RESOURCES  : Presentation Slides at Annual General Meeting
PU
04/23FIRST RESOURCES  : Response to Query from SGX-ST on the FY2020 Annual Report
PU
04/22FIRST RESOURCES  : Response to Question Received for The Annual General Meeting ..
PU
04/09FIRST RESOURCES  : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Substantial S..
PU
04/06FIRST RESOURCES  : Release of Sustainability Report 2020
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 749 M - -
Net income 2021 137 M - -
Net Debt 2021 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,70%
Capitalization 1 714 M 1 718 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
First Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,35 $
Last Close Price 1,09 $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ciliandra Fangiono Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Beng Kee Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
See Hiang Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Su-Yen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED13.28%1 718
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-10.42%7 339
IOI CORPORATION-6.41%6 187
AAK AB (PUBL.)14.55%5 854
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD47.80%2 239
PT ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK-18.86%1 308