First Robinson Financial : December 2021 Call Report

b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase______________________
4180
8
c. Other interest expense ___________________________________________________________________________
GW44
3
d. Not applicable
e. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.c)
4073
1,078
3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus 2.e)
4074
10,799
4. Provision for loan and lease losses(3)____________________________________________________________________
JJ33
845
(1)Includes interest and fee income on "Loans to depository institutions and acceptances of other banks," "Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers," "Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions in the U.S.," and "Loans to nondepository financial institutions and other loans."
Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.
Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4 the provisions for credit losses on all financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.
Schedule RI-Continued
Year-to-date
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
RIAD
Amount
5. Noninterest income:
* Describe on Schedule RI-E-Explanations.
For banks required to complete Schedule RC-T, items 14 through 22, income from fiduciary activities reported in Schedule RI, item 5.a, must equal the amount reported in Schedule RC-T, item 22.
Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.
Exclude net gains (losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-sale debt securities.
Item 8.b is to be completed by all institutions - See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for
"Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.
Schedule RI-Continued
Memoranda
Year-to-date
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
RIAD
Amount
1. and 2. Not applicable
(1) For the $300 million and $1 billion asset-size tests for report dates through December 31, 2021, an institution may use the lesser
of the total assets reported in its Report of Condition as of December 31, 2019, or June 30, 2020. If the total assets reported as of one of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the same report date should be used for the 5 percent of total loans test. If the total assets reported for both of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the 5 percent of total loans test should be based on the total loans reported in the Report of Condition as of June 30, 2020.
Report the date in YYYYMMDD format. For example, a bank acquired on March 1, 2021, would report 20210301.
Memorandum item 14 is to be completed only by institutions that have not adopted ASU 2016-13.
Schedule RI-A-Changes in Bank Equity Capital
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
RIAD
Amount
* Describe on Schedule RI-E-Explanations
Includes, but is not limited to, changes in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on available-for-sale debt securities, changes in
accumulated net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges, and pension and other postretirement plan-related changes other than net periodic benefit cost.
Schedule RI-B-Charge-offs and Recoveries on Loans and Leases and Changes in Allowances for Credit Losses
Part I. Charge-offs and Recoveries on Loans and Leases
(Column A)
(Column B)
Part I includes charge-offs and recoveries through
Charge-offs(1)
Recoveries
the allocated transfer risk reserve.
Calendar year-to-date
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
RIAD
Amount
RIAD
Amount
1. Loans secured by real estate:
a. Construction, land development, and other land loans:
Include write-downs arising from transfers of loans to a held-for-sale account.
Includes charge-offs and recoveries on "Loans to depository institutions and acceptances of other banks," "Loans to finance agricultural produc- tion and other loans to farmers," "Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions in the U.S.," and "Loans to non- depository financial institutions and other loans."
(Column A)
(Column B)
Memoranda
Charge-offs(1)
Recoveries
Calendar year-to-date
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
RIAD
Amount
RIAD
Amount
1. Loans to finance commercial real estate, construction, and land
development activities (not secured by real estate) included in
M.1.
Schedule RI-B, part I, items 4 and 7, above
5409
0
5410
0
2. Not applicable
Memorandum item 3 is to be completed by:(2)
• banks with $300 million or more in total assets, and
• banks with less than $300 million in total assets that have loans to
finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers
(Schedule RC-C, Part I, item 3) exceeding 5 percent of total loans:
3. Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to
M.3.
farmers (included in Schedule RI-B, Part I, item 7, above)
4655
0
4665
0
Include write-downs arising from transfers of loans to a held-for-sale account
For the $300 million asset-size test for report dates through December 31, 2021, an institution may use the lesser
of the total assets reported in its Report of Condition as of December 31, 2019, or June 30, 2020. If the total assets reported as of one of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the same report date should be used for the 5 percent of total loans test. If the total assets reported for both of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the 5 percent of total loans test should be based on the total loans reported in the Report of Condition as of June 30, 2020.
