  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  First Robinson Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FRFC   US3361881077

FIRST ROBINSON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FRFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Robinson Financial : December 2021 Call Report

02/10/2022 | 03:23pm EST
First Robinson Savings Bank, National Association

FFIEC 051

Legal Title of Bank

Page 5 of 65

Robinson

RI-1

City

IL

62454

State

Zip Code

FDIC Certificate Number:

28105

Printed on 1/27/2022 at 10:56 AM

Consolidated Report of Income

for the period January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021 Schedule RI-Income Statement

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

1. Interest income:

a. Interest and fee income on loans:

(1) Loans secured by real estate:

(a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties

4435

3,734

(b) All other loans secured by real estate

4436

2,939

(2) Commercial and industrial loans

4012

1,804

(3) Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures:

(a) Credit cards

B485

0

(b) Other (includes revolving credit plans other than credit cards, automobile loans, and

other consumer loans) ______________________________________________________________________

B486

830

(4) Not applicable

(5) All other loans (1)

4058

445

(6) Total interest and fee income on loans (sum of items 1.a.(1)(a) through 1.a.(5))

4010

9,752

b. Income from lease financing receivables

4065

0

c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (2)

4115

38

d. Interest and dividend income on securities:

(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Government agency obligations

(excluding mortgage-backed securities)

B488

718

(2) Mortgage-backed securities

B489

890

(3) All other securities (includes securities issued by states and

political subdivisions in the U.S.)

4060

445

e. Not applicable

f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

4020

0

g. Other interest income

4518

34

h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a.(6) through 1.g)

4107

11,877

2. Interest expense:

a. Interest on deposits:

(1) Transaction accounts (interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, ATS accounts,

and telephone and preauthorized transfer accounts)

4508

442

(2) Nontransaction accounts:

(a) Savings deposits (includes MMDAs) ____________________________________________________________

0093

68

(b) Time deposits of $250,000 or less

HK03

467

(c) Time deposits of more than $250,000

HK04

90

b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase______________________

4180

8

c. Other interest expense ___________________________________________________________________________

GW44

3

d. Not applicable

e. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.c)

4073

1,078

3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus 2.e)

4074

10,799

4. Provision for loan and lease losses(3)____________________________________________________________________

JJ33

845

1.a.(1)(a)

1.a.(1)(b)

1.a.(2)

1.a.(3)(a)

1.a.(3)(b)

1.a.(5)

1.a.(6)

1.b.

1.c.

1.d.(1)

1.d.(2)

1.d.(3)

1.f.

1.g.

1.h.

2.a.(1)

2.a.(2)(a)

2.a.(2)(b)

2.a.(2)(c)

2.b.

2.c.

2.e.

3.

4.

(1)Includes interest and fee income on "Loans to depository institutions and acceptances of other banks," "Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers," "Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions in the U.S.," and "Loans to nondepository financial institutions and other loans."

  1. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.
  2. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4 the provisions for credit losses on all financial assets and off-balance-sheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.

First Robinson Savings Bank, National Association

FFIEC 051

Legal Title of Bank

Page 6 of 65

FDIC Certificate Number:

28105

RI-2

Printed on 1/27/2022 at 10:56 AM

Schedule RI-Continued

Year-to-date

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

5. Noninterest income:

5.a.

a. Income from fiduciary activities (1)

4070

128

b. Service charges on deposit accounts

4080

857

5.b.

c. Not applicable

d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities:

(1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment

5.d.(1)

banking, advisory, and underwriting activities__________________________________

HT73

232

(2) Income from insurance activities(2)

HT74

39

5.d.(2)

e. Not applicable

5.f.

f. Net servicing fees

B492

669

g. and h. Not applicable

5.i.

i. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and leases

5416

1,226

j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned

5415

-57

5.j.

k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets (3)______________________________________

B496

0

5.k.

l. Other noninterest income*

B497

946

5.l.

m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)

4079

4,040

6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities

3521

0

b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale debt securities

3196

0

7. Noninterest expense:

7.a.

a. Salaries and employee benefits

4135

6,234

b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income)

7.b.

(excluding salaries and employee benefits and mortgage interest)

4217

1,145

c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses

C216

0

7.c.(1)

(2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets______________

C232

133

7.c.(2)

d. Other noninterest expense*

4092

2,714

7.d.

e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)

4093

10,226

8. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses)

on equity securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued

operations (item 3 plus or minus items 4, 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, and 7.e)_____________________________

HT69

3,768

b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not

held for trading (4)___________________________________________________________

HT70

27

c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations

(sum of items 8.a and 8.b)____________________________________________________

4301

3,795

9. Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)__________________________________________________

4302

957

10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c minus item 9)_____________________

4300

2,838

11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes*_______________________________

FT28

0

12. Net income (loss) attributable to bank and noncontrolling (minority)

interests (sum of items 10 and 11) __________________________________________________

G104

2,838

13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests

(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value)_____________

G103

0

14. Net income (loss) attributable to bank (item 12 minus item 13) _____________________________

4340

2,838

5.m.

6.a.

6.b.

7.e.

8.a.

8.b.

8.c.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

* Describe on Schedule RI-E-Explanations.

  1. For banks required to complete Schedule RC-T, items 14 through 22, income from fiduciary activities reported in Schedule RI, item 5.a, must equal the amount reported in Schedule RC-T, item 22.
  2. Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.
  3. Exclude net gains (losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-sale debt securities.
  4. Item 8.b is to be completed by all institutions - See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for

"Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.

First Robinson Savings Bank, National Association

FFIEC 051

Legal Title of Bank

Page 7 of 65

FDIC Certificate Number:

28105

RI-3

Printed on 1/27/2022 at 10:56 AM

Schedule RI-Continued

Memoranda

Year-to-date

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

1. and 2. Not applicable

3.

Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

(included in Schedule RI, items 1.a and 1.b)

4313

91

4.

Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

(included in Schedule RI, item 1.d.(3))

4507

440

5.

Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period (round to

Number

nearest whole number)

4150

89

Memorandum item 6 is to be completed by: (1)

  • banks with $300 million or more in total assets, and
  • banks with less than $300 million in total assets that have loans to finance agricultural production

and other loans to farmers (Schedule RC-C, Part I, item 3) exceeding 5 percent of total loans

6. Interest and fee income on loans to finance agricultural production and other

Amount

loans to farmers (included in Schedule RI, item 1.a.(5))

4024

353

7. If the reporting institution has applied push down accounting this calendar year, report the date

RIAD

Date

9106

00000000

of the institution's acquisition (see instructions)(2)_________________________________________________________

8. through 10. Not applicable

11. Does the reporting bank have a Subchapter S election in effect for

RIAD

YES / NO

federal income tax purposes for the current tax year?

A530

NO

Memorandum item 12 is to be completed by banks that are required to complete Schedule

RC-C, Part I, Memorandum items 8.b and 8.c, and is to be completed annually in the December report only.

12. Noncash income from negative amortization on closed-end loans secured by 1-4 family

RIAD

Amount

residential properties (included in Schedule RI, item 1.a.(1)(a))

F228

N/A

13. Not applicable

Memorandum item 14 is to be completed semiannually in the June and December reports only.

14. Other-than-temporary impairment losses on held-to-maturity and available-for-sale

debt securities recognized in earnings (included in Schedule RI, items 6.a and 6.b)(3)

J321

0

Memorandum item 15 is to be completed annually in the December report only by institutions with $1

billion or more in total assets(1) that answered "Yes" to Schedule RC-E, Memorandum item 5.

15. Components of service charges on deposit accounts (sum of Memorandum items

15.a through 15.d must equal Schedule RI, item 5.b):

a. Consumer overdraft-related service charges levied on those transaction account and nontransaction

savings account deposit products intended primarily for individuals for personal, household, or

H032

N/A

family use_________

b. Consumer account periodic maintenance charges levied on those transaction account and nontransaction

savings account deposit products intended primarily for individuals for personal, household, or family use_________H033

N/A

c. Consumer customer automated teller machine (ATM) fees levied on those transaction account and

nontransaction savings account deposit products intended primarily for individuals for personal,

H034

N/A

household, or family use____________________________________________________________________________

d. All other service charges on deposit accounts__________________________________________________________H035

N/A

M.3.

M.4.

M.5.

M.6.

M.7.

M.11.

M.12.

M.14.

M.15.a.

M.15.b.

M.15.c.

M.15.d.

(1) For the $300 million and $1 billion asset-size tests for report dates through December 31, 2021, an institution may use the lesser

of the total assets reported in its Report of Condition as of December 31, 2019, or June 30, 2020. If the total assets reported as of one of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the same report date should be used for the 5 percent of total loans test. If the total assets reported for both of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the 5 percent of total loans test should be based on the total loans reported in the Report of Condition as of June 30, 2020.

  1. Report the date in YYYYMMDD format. For example, a bank acquired on March 1, 2021, would report 20210301.
  2. Memorandum item 14 is to be completed only by institutions that have not adopted ASU 2016-13.

First Robinson Savings Bank, National Association

FFIEC 051

Legal Title of Bank

Page 8 of 65

FDIC Certificate Number:

28105

RI-4

Printed on 1/27/2022 at 10:56 AM

Schedule RI-A-Changes in Bank Equity Capital

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

1.

Total bank equity capital most recently reported for the December 31, 2020, Reports of Condition

1.

and Income (i.e., after adjustments from amended Reports of Income)

3217

35,583

2.

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles and corrections of material accounting errors*

B507

0

2.

3.

Balance end of previous calendar year as restated (sum of items 1 and 2)

B508

35,583

3.

4.

Net income (loss) attributable to bank (must equal Schedule RI, item 14)

4340

2,838

4.

5.

Sale, conversion, acquisition, or retirement of capital stock, net (excluding treasury stock transactions)______________

B509

0

5.

6.

Treasury stock transactions, net

B510

0

6.

7.

Changes incident to business combinations, net

4356

0

7.

8.

LESS: Cash dividends declared on preferred stock

4470

0

8.

9.

LESS: Cash dividends declared on common stock

4460

1,675

9.

10. Other comprehensive income(1)

B511

-1,987

10.

11. Other transactions with stockholders (including a parent holding company)*

11.

(not included in items 5, 6, 8, or 9 above)_______________________________________________________________

4415

0

12. Total bank equity capital end of current period (sum of items 3 through 11)(must equal

12.

Schedule RC, item 27.a)

3210

34,759

* Describe on Schedule RI-E-Explanations

  1. Includes, but is not limited to, changes in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on available-for-sale debt securities, changes in
    accumulated net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges, and pension and other postretirement plan-related changes other than net periodic benefit cost.

Schedule RI-B-Charge-offs and Recoveries on Loans and Leases and Changes in Allowances for Credit Losses

Part I. Charge-offs and Recoveries on Loans and Leases

(Column A)

(Column B)

Part I includes charge-offs and recoveries through

Charge-offs(1)

Recoveries

the allocated transfer risk reserve.

Calendar year-to-date

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

RIAD

Amount

1. Loans secured by real estate:

a. Construction, land development, and other land loans:

1.a.(1)

(1)

1-4 family residential construction loans

C891

0

C892

0

(2)

Other construction loans and all land development

1.a.(2)

and other land loans

C893

0

C894

0

b. Secured by farmland

3584

0

3585

0

1.b.

c. Secured by 1-4 family residential properties:

(1)

Revolving, open-end loans secured by 1-4 family residential

1.c.(1)

properties and extended under lines of credit

5411

20

5412

2

(2)

Closed-end loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties:

1.c.(2)(a)

(a) Secured by first liens

C234

35

C217

28

(b) Secured by junior liens

C235

0

C218

1

1.c.(2)(b)

d. Secured by multifamily (5 or more) residential properties

3588

0

3589

0

1.d.

e. Secured by nonfarm nonresidential properties:

1.e.(1)

(1)

Loans secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential properties_________________

C895

865

C896

24

(2)

Loans secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties__________________________

C897

0

C898

0

1.e.(2)

(1) Include write-downs arising from transfers of loans to a held-for-sale account.

First Robinson Savings Bank, National Association

FFIEC 051

Legal Title of Bank

Page 9 of 65

FDIC Certificate Number:

28105

RI-5

Printed on 1/27/2022 at 10:56 AM

Schedule RI-B Continued

Part I - Continued

(Column A)

(Column B)

Charge-offs(1)

Recoveries

Calendar year-to-date

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

RIAD

Amount

2. and 3. Not applicable

4.

4.

Commercial and industrial loans

4638

0

4608

1

5.

Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures:

5.a.

a. Credit cards

B514

0

B515

0

b. Automobile Loans______________________________________________________________

K129

32

K133

3

5.b.

c. Other (includes revolving credit plans other than credit cards and

5.c.

other consumer loans)_________________________________________________________

K205

3

K206

16

6.

Not applicable

7.

7.

All other loans (2)

4644

26

4628

23

8.

Lease financing receivables

4266

0

4267

0

8.

9.

Total (sum of items 1 through 8)

4635

981

4605

98

9.

  1. Include write-downs arising from transfers of loans to a held-for-sale account.
  2. Includes charge-offs and recoveries on "Loans to depository institutions and acceptances of other banks," "Loans to finance agricultural produc- tion and other loans to farmers," "Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions in the U.S.," and "Loans to non- depository financial institutions and other loans."

(Column A)

(Column B)

Memoranda

Charge-offs(1)

Recoveries

Calendar year-to-date

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

RIAD

Amount

RIAD

Amount

1. Loans to finance commercial real estate, construction, and land

development activities (not secured by real estate) included in

M.1.

Schedule RI-B, part I, items 4 and 7, above

5409

0

5410

0

2. Not applicable

Memorandum item 3 is to be completed by:(2)

• banks with $300 million or more in total assets, and

• banks with less than $300 million in total assets that have loans to

finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers

(Schedule RC-C, Part I, item 3) exceeding 5 percent of total loans:

3. Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to

M.3.

farmers (included in Schedule RI-B, Part I, item 7, above)

4655

0

4665

0

  1. Include write-downs arising from transfers of loans to a held-for-sale account
  2. For the $300 million asset-size test for report dates through December 31, 2021, an institution may use the lesser

of the total assets reported in its Report of Condition as of December 31, 2019, or June 30, 2020. If the total assets reported as of one of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the same report date should be used for the 5 percent of total loans test. If the total assets reported for both of these two report dates are less than $300 million, the 5 percent of total loans test should be based on the total loans reported in the Report of Condition as of June 30, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Robinson Financial Corporation published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,7 M - -
Net income 2021 2,62 M - -
Net cash 2021 45,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 29,7 M 29,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FIRST ROBINSON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First Robinson Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rick L. Catt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie E. McReynolds Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Steven E. Neeley Chairman
Brad Helm Chief Information Technology Officer & VP
Stacie D. Ogle Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST ROBINSON FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%30
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.18%165 106
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.02%83 897
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%68 333
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%55 373
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.74%54 802