    FSFG   US33621E1091

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FSFG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
24.36 USD   -0.64%
05:04pFirst Savings Financial Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.13 a Share, Payable June 30 to Shareholders as of June 16
MT
05:02pFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05:01pFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/25/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 16, 2022.

The Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the river from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. First Savings is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG”.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen
Chief Financial Officer
(812) 283-0724


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,5 M - -
Net income 2022 21,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,36x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 70,0%
Managers and Directors
Larry W. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony A. Schoen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John E. Colin Chairman
Jacqueline R. Journell Chief Operating Officer
Douglas A. York Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-7.13%175
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.31%371 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.87%287 228
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%240 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.77%164 084