Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSFG   US33621E1091

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FSFG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
22.45 USD   -0.22%
05:01pFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05:00pFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
11/28First Savings Financial Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/30/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), yesterday announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business December 16, 2022.

The Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the river from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within southern Indiana.  The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States.  First Savings is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs.  The employees of First Savings strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success.  The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG”.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen
Chief Financial Officer
(812) 283-0724


All news about FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
05:01pFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05:00pFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
11/28First Savings Financial Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/27First Savings Financial : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended..
GL
10/27First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended..
GL
10/27First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Se..
CI
10/27First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter End..
CI
10/27First Savings Financial Announces Net Charge-Offs for the Three Months Ended September ..
CI
10/27Tranche Update on First Savings Financial Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,4 M - -
Net income 2022 18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,50 $
Average target price 29,17 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Larry W. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony A. Schoen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John E. Colin Chairman
Jacqueline R. Journell Chief Operating Officer
Douglas A. York Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-14.77%156
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789