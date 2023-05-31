Advanced search
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FSFG)
05:01pm EDT 2023-05-31
12.60 USD   -0.43%
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/31/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 16, 2023.

The Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the river from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within southern Indiana.  The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States.  First Savings is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs.  The employees of First Savings strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success.  The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG”.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen
Chief Financial Officer
(812) 283-0724


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63,7 M - -
Net income 2023 14,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,97x
Yield 2023 4,27%
Capitalization 86,2 M 86,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 445
Free-Float 69,0%
Managers and Directors
Larry W. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony A. Schoen Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John E. Colin Chairman
Jacqueline R. Journell Chief Operating Officer
Douglas A. York Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-36.73%86
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%401 698
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%230 419
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.67%225 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%153 766
