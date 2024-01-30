First Savings Financial Group, Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 14.11 million compared to USD 16.26 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.92 million compared to USD 2.87 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.13 compared to USD 0.42 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.13 compared to USD 0.41 a year ago.