First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $29.6 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “While fiscal 2022 was a challenging year, we are pleased in delivering another year of increased value to our shareholders. The core banking segment, which is the strength of the organization, experienced positive trends that included significant loan originations and portfolio growth, stable net interest margin, improved efficiency and asset quality ratios, and enhanced profitability. The SBA lending segment underperformed in recent quarters, but we have continued to rebuild the lending team and pipeline for expected enhanced performance in the new fiscal year. We continue to fight headwinds for the mortgage banking segment and reduce expenses, including cost reductions made that will be fully recognized in the following fiscal quarter and year, in light of decreasing origination volumes and margin. Lastly, the Company repurchased 143,030 of its common shares during the quarter, in addition to the 59,120 purchased in the preceding quarter, which together totaled more than 2.8% of outstanding shares. We are encouraged by the strong performance of the core banking segment and perceive opportunity for enhanced performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments. I’m optimistic that each of these business lines will thrive and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders in fiscal 2023.” Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 6.1%, to $60.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $76.1 million, from $1.59 billion for 2021 to $1.67 billion for 2022, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.18% for 2021 to 4.35% for 2022. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $69.9 million and $21.1 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $144.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $54.3 million, from $1.27 billion for 2021 to $1.32 billion for 2022, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.64% for 2021 to 0.78% for 2022. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was due primarily to higher rates paid for brokered deposits during the period. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit of $1.8 million for 2021. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $4.6 million from $15.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $10.9 million at September 30, 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $849,000 for the year ended September 30, 2022, of which $733,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $958,000 in 2021, of which $894,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Noninterest income decreased $69.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $66.2 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $84.6 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $25.5 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $16.3 million increase in realized and unrealized hedging gains in 2022, a $4.2 million decrease in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments as compared to a $18.8 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021, and a $2.5 million increase in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2022 as compared to an $8.8 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $1.61 billion in the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $4.09 billion in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market. Noninterest expense decreased $48.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits and advertising expense of $41.4 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decrease in advertising expense was related to the reduced loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment. The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 compared to tax expense of $10.0 million for 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 12.6% as compared to 25.0% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower taxable income and lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2022 as compared to 2021. Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 The Company reported net income of $2.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 16.6%, to $16.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $4.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $296.8 million, from $1.56 billion for 2021 to $1.85 billion for 2022, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.26% for 2021 to 4.64% for 2022. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $130.4 million and $200.6 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $283.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $254.1 million, from $1.22 billion for 2021 to $1.48 billion for 2022, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.60% for 2021 to 1.12% for 2022. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to increases in the cost of brokered deposits and FHLB borrowings due to rising market interest rates during the period. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $880,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, due to loan portfolio growth, compared to $8,000 for the same period in 2021. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $500,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $349,000 for the same period in 2021. Noninterest income decreased $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and gain on sale of SBA loans of $10.3 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $10.2 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $3.4 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $1.3 million realized and unrealized hedging gain in 2022 compared to a $1.2 million loss in 2021, and a $1.1 million decrease in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments as compared to a $3.3 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $186.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $579.5 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market. Noninterest expense decreased $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $6.7 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The Company recognized income tax expense of $9,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $958,000 for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 0.4% as compared to 16.5% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower taxable income in 2022 as compared to 2021. Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 Total assets increased $336.3 million, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021 to $2.06 billion at September 30, 2022. Net loans held for investment increased $360.6 million during the year ended September 30, 2022, due primarily to growth in single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a $55.8 million decrease in PPP loans. Residential mortgage and SBA loans held for sale decreased $129.2 million and $2.2 million, respectively, during the year ended September 30, 2022 due to lower loan originations. Single tenant net lease loans held for sale decreased $23.0 million during the year ended September 30, 2022, due to loan sales and transfers from held-for-sale to held-for-investment during the period. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights increased $13.7 million, or 27.6%, to $63.3 million at September 30, 2022. Total liabilities increased $364.0 million due primarily to increases in total deposits, FHLB borrowings and other borrowings of $288.3 million, $57.3 million and $30.4 million, respectively. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in other borrowings was due to a $31.0 million subordinated debt issuance in March 2022. Common stockholders’ equity decreased $27.8 million, from $180.4 million at September 30, 2021 to $152.6 million at September 30, 2022, due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $36.0 million, partially offset by retained net income of $12.8 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income was primarily due to increasing market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2022, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines. First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.” This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Contact:

Tony A. Schoen, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

812-283-0724





FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) * All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021. Three Months Ended Years Ended OPERATING DATA: September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 20,956 $ 16,243 $ 70,998 $ 65,259 Total interest expense 4,131 1,819 10,346 8,087 Net interest income 16,825 14,424 60,652 57,172 Provision (credit) for loan losses 880 8 1,908 (1,767 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,945 14,416 58,744 58,939 Total noninterest income 4,531 16,495 51,227 120,436 Total noninterest expense 18,001 25,104 91,149 139,409 Income before income taxes 2,475 5,807 18,822 39,966 Income tax expense 9 958 2,378 9,997 Net income 2,466 4,849 16,444 29,969 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 402 Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,466 $ 4,849 $ 16,444 $ 29,567 Net income per share, basic $ 0.35 $ 0.68 $ 2.33 $ 4.16 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,988,873 7,111,594 7,058,550 7,107,786 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.67 $ 2.30 $ 4.12 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,056,138 7,200,357 7,141,846 7,173,733 Performance ratios (three-month data annualized) Return on average assets 0.49 % 1.12 % 0.89 % 1.69 % Return on average equity 5.78 % 10.92 % 9.25 % 17.59 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 5.78 % 10.92 % 9.25 % 17.37 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.75 % 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.67 % Efficiency ratio 84.29 % 81.19 % 81.47 % 78.49 % QTD FYTD FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 (Decrease) 2021 (Decrease) Total assets $ 2,057,662 $ 2,006,666 $ 50,996 $ 1,721,394 $ 336,268 Cash and cash equivalents 41,665 37,468 4,197 33,428 8,237 Investment securities 318,075 309,027 9,048 208,518 109,557 Loans held for sale (1) 60,462 188,031 (127,569 ) 214,940 (154,478 ) Gross loans (1) (2) 1,451,915 1,282,796 169,119 1,090,237 361,678 Allowance for loan losses 15,360 14,980 380 14,301 1,059 Interest earning assets 1,860,062 1,809,588 50,474 1,540,111 319,951 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 775 828 (53 ) 988 (213 ) Loan servicing rights 67,194 69,039 (1,845 ) 54,026 13,168 Noninterest-bearing deposits 340,172 343,292 (3,120 ) 291,039 49,133 Interest-bearing deposits (3) 1,175,662 1,002,415 173,247 936,541 239,121 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 307,303 404,098 (96,795 ) 250,000 57,303 Total liabilities 1,905,039 1,837,453 67,586 1,541,017 364,022 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,079 ) (12,560 ) (14,519 ) 8,900 (35,979 ) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 152,623 169,213 (16,590 ) 180,377 (27,754 ) Book value per share $ 21.90 $ 23.80 $ (1.90 ) $ 25.31 (3.41 ) Tangible book value per share (4) 20.37 22.30 (1.92 ) 23.79 (3.41 ) Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,474 $ 5,165 $ 309 $ 6,748 $ (1,274 ) Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 5,382 4,717 665 8,252 (2,870 ) Total nonaccrual loans $ 10,856 $ 9,882 $ 974 $ 15,000 $ (4,144 ) Accruing loans past due 90 days - - - 472 (472 ) Total non-performing loans 10,856 9,882 974 15,472 (4,616 ) Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 2,714 2,822 (108 ) 1,743 971 Total non-performing assets $ 13,570 $ 12,704 $ 866 $ 17,215 $ (3,645 ) Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.06 % 1.17 % (0.11 %) 1.31 % (0.25 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (5) 1.06 % 1.17 % (0.11 %) 1.38 % (0.33 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 141.49 % 151.59 % (10.10 %) 92.43 % 49.06 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.75 % 0.77 % (0.02 %) 1.42 % (0.67 %) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.66 % 0.63 % 0.03 % 1.00 % (0.34 %) (1) The $127.6 million decrease in loans held for sale and $169.1 million increase in gross loans from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 include a transfer of $73.3 million of single tenant net lease loans from held-for-sale to held-for-investment. (2) Includes $862,000, $1.8 million and $56.7 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Includes $292.5 million, $159.1 million and $100.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (4) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item. (5) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED): The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. QTD FYTD September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase Tangible Book Value Per Share 2022 2022 (Decrease) 2021 (Decrease) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 152,623 $ 169,213 $ (16,590 ) $ 180,377 $ (27,754 ) Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,623 ) (10,676 ) 53 (10,836 ) 213 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 142,000 $ 158,537 (16,537 ) $ 169,541 (27,541 ) Outstanding common shares 6,970,631 7,110,706 (140,075 ) 7,125,888 (155,257 ) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.37 $ 22.30 $ (1.93 ) $ 23.79 $ (3.42 ) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.90 $ 23.80 $ (1.90 ) $ 25.31 $ (3.41 ) SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 41,665 $ 37,468 $ 31,105 $ 40,592 $ 33,428 Total investment securities 318,075 309,027 284,674 220,926 208,518 Total loans held for sale 60,462 188,031 152,652 161,218 214,940 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,436,555 1,267,816 1,126,818 1,142,655 1,075,936 PPP loans 862 1,766 13,415 46,020 56,656 Loan servicing rights 67,194 69,039 68,267 59,187 54,026 Total assets 2,057,662 2,006,666 1,801,944 1,764,589 1,721,394 Retail deposits $ 1,223,330 $ 1,186,582 $ 1,151,437 $ 1,146,454 $ 1,127,522 Brokered deposits 292,504 159,125 69,752 120,581 100,058 Total deposits 1,515,834 1,345,707 1,221,189 1,267,035 1,227,580 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 307,303 404,098 296,592 258,377 250,000 Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 26,848 $ 27,236 $ 27,154 $ 27,073 $ 25,799 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 162,985 161,438 159,732 153,630 150,185 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,079 ) (12,560 ) (1,336 ) 9,219 8,900 Unearned stock compensation (969 ) (1,075 ) (1,180 ) (1,285 ) (138 ) Less treasury stock, at cost (9,162 ) (5,826 ) (4,417 ) (4,417 ) (4,369 ) Total stockholders' equity 152,623 169,213 179,953 184,220 180,377 Outstanding common shares 6,970,631 7,110,706 7,169,826 7,169,826 7,125,888 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Total interest income $ 20,956 $ 18,479 $ 15,801 $ 15,762 $ 16,243 Total interest expense 4,131 2,568 1,788 1,859 1,819 Net interest income 16,825 15,911 14,013 13,903 14,424 Provision (credit) for loan losses 880 532 (30 ) 526 8 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,945 15,379 14,043 13,377 14,416 Total noninterest income 4,531 10,033 20,072 16,591 16,495 Total noninterest expense 18,001 22,835 25,461 24,852 25,104 Income before income taxes 2,475 2,577 8,654 5,116 5,807 Income tax expense (benefit) 9 (61 ) 1,619 811 958 Net income attributable to the Company $ 2,466 $ 2,638 $ 7,035 $ 4,305 $ 4,849 Net income per share, basic $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.99 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,988,873 7,073,204 7,076,355 7,116,790 7,111,594 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.98 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,056,138 7,145,288 7,156,229 7,207,210 7,200,357 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Return on average assets 0.49 % 0.55 % 1.61 % 1.01 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 5.78 % 6.06 % 15.24 % 9.45 % 10.92 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 5.78 % 6.06 % 15.24 % 9.45 % 10.92 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.75 % 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.73 % 3.79 % Efficiency ratio 84.29 % 88.02 % 74.70 % 81.50 % 81.19 % As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.10 % 1.42 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.66 % 0.63 % 0.73 % 0.82 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.06 % 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.31 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 141.49 % 151.59 % 143.94 % 116.12 % 92.43 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.03 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Core Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 14,994 $ 13,848 $ 11,847 $ 11,495 $ 11,517 Provision (credit) for loan losses 769 910 (240 ) (144 ) (189 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,225 12,938 12,087 11,639 11,706 Noninterest income 1,808 2,379 2,163 1,942 1,780 Noninterest expense 8,986 10,187 9,811 9,482 8,800 Income before income taxes 7,047 5,130 4,439 4,099 4,686 Income tax expense 1,190 568 330 500 569 Net income attributable to the Company $ 5,857 $ 4,562 $ 4,109 $ 3,599 $ 4,117 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Net interest income (6) $ 1,182 $ 1,449 $ 1,602 $ 1,875 $ 2,455 Provision (credit) for loan losses 111 (378 ) 210 670 197 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 1,071 1,827 1,392 1,205 2,258 Noninterest income 480 584 1,658 1,901 2,194 Noninterest expense 1,891 2,341 2,253 2,236 1,973 Income (loss) before income taxes (340 ) 70 797 870 2,479 Income tax expense (benefit) (123 ) 26 240 265 612 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (7) $ (217 ) $ 44 $ 557 $ 605 $ 1,867 Mortgage Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 649 $ 614 $ 564 $ 533 $ 452 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 649 614 564 533 452 Noninterest income 2,243 7,070 16,251 12,748 12,521 Noninterest expense 7,124 10,307 13,397 13,134 14,331 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,232 ) (2,623 ) 3,418 147 (1,358 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,058 ) (655 ) 1,049 46 (223 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (3,174 ) $ (1,968 ) $ 2,369 $ 101 $ (1,135 ) (6) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of: $ 16 $ 173 $ 239 $ 550 $ 1,145 (7) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 12 $ 130 $ 179 $ 413 $ 859 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.83 $ 0.64 $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (8) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.08 0.09 0.26 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (0.45 ) (0.28 ) 0.33 0.01 (0.16 ) Total net income per share, basic (8) $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.99 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.83 $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.57 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (9) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.08 0.09 0.26 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (0.45 ) (0.28 ) 0.33 0.01 (0.16 ) Total net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.98 $ 0.60 $ 0.67 Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized) Core Banking 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.05 % 1.24 % SBA Lending (0.85 %) 0.17 % 1.80 % 1.55 % 4.01 % Mortgage Banking (9.44 %) (4.50 %) 5.38 % 0.23 % (2.11 %) Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized) Core Banking 53.48 % 62.78 % 70.03 % 70.57 % 66.18 % SBA Lending 113.78 % 115.15 % 69.11 % 59.22 % 42.44 % Mortgage Banking 246.33 % 134.14 % 79.67 % 98.89 % 110.47 % (8) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 (9) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Core Banking Segment: Compensation (10) $ 4,767 $ 5,995 $ 5,207 $ 5,776 $ 5,220 Occupancy 1,374 1,412 1,393 1,357 1,415 Advertising 272 284 297 232 268 Other 2,573 2,496 2,914 2,117 1,897 Total Noninterest Expense $ 8,986 $ 10,187 $ 9,811 $ 9,482 $ 8,800 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Compensation $ 1,690 $ 1,619 $ 1,724 $ 1,685 $ 1,602 Occupancy 41 60 64 78 83 Advertising 8 3 9 9 6 Other 152 659 456 464 282 Total Noninterest Expense $ 1,891 $ 2,341 $ 2,253 $ 2,236 $ 1,973 Mortgage Banking Segment: Compensation (10) $ 5,091 $ 7,601 $ 10,292 $ 9,867 $ 11,456 Occupancy 491 597 622 678 723 Advertising 319 519 696 551 588 Other 1,223 1,590 1,787 2,038 1,564 Total Noninterest Expense $ 7,124 $ 10,307 $ 13,397 $ 13,134 $ 14,331 (10) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of: $ 945 $ 1,164 $ 869 $ 975 $ 678 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands) Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 5,724 $ 6,989 $ 7,936 $ 7,752 $ 7,779 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (11) 1,400 3,318 5,461 5,382 6,552 Total Noninterest Expense $ 7,124 $ 10,307 $ 13,397 $ 13,134 $ 14,331 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 3,772 $ 5,364 $ 14,355 $ 14,131 $ 14,894 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 393 $ 592 $ 1,670 $ 1,841 $ 2,134 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 10.42 % 11.04 % 11.63 % 13.03 % 14.33 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (12) $ 249 $ 486 $ 1,327 $ 1,636 $ 1,912 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 6.60 % 9.06 % 9.24 % 11.58 % 12.84 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 185,981 $ 421,426 $ 459,434 $ 541,074 $ 579,458 Mortgage sales $ 241,804 $ 426,200 $ 478,816 $ 587,928 $ 670,107 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (13) $ 2,630 $ 7,419 $ 10,988 $ 11,082 $ 10,796 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 1.09 % 1.74 % 2.29 % 1.88 % 1.61 % Mortgage banking income (14) $ 2,246 $ 7,093 $ 16,254 $ 12,744 $ 12,538 (11) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses. (12) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment. (13) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. (14) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses. SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 28,318 $ 25,068 $ 36,029 $ 33,065 $ 63,217 Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,477,857 1,381,366 1,268,983 1,221,879 1,194,277 PPP loans 1,310 4,271 22,066 51,178 84,288 Investment securities - taxable 94,836 103,536 50,165 47,717 46,005 Investment securities - nontaxable 230,312 202,534 163,472 153,452 148,723 FRB and FHLB stock 19,890 18,691 19,021 19,258 19,258 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,852,523 $ 1,735,466 $ 1,559,736 $ 1,526,549 $ 1,555,768 Interest income (tax equivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 97 $ 37 $ 13 $ 14 $ 23 Loans, excluding PPP loans 18,012 15,788 13,745 13,424 13,279 PPP loans 17 177 258 595 1,219 Investment securities - taxable 740 769 420 405 421 Investment securities - nontaxable 2,352 1,987 1,571 1,509 1,482 FRB and FHLB stock 265 169 146 149 146 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 21,483 $ 18,927 $ 16,153 $ 16,096 $ 16,570 Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1.37 % 0.59 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.15 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 4.88 % 4.57 % 4.33 % 4.39 % 4.45 % PPP loans 5.19 % 16.58 % 4.68 % 4.65 % 5.78 % Investment securities - taxable 3.12 % 2.97 % 3.35 % 3.40 % 3.66 % Investment securities - nontaxable 4.08 % 3.92 % 3.84 % 3.93 % 3.99 % FRB and FHLB stock 5.33 % 3.62 % 3.07 % 3.09 % 3.03 % Total interest-earning assets 4.64 % 4.36 % 4.14 % 4.22 % 4.26 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest-bearing liabilities Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,125,659 $ 998,868 $ 922,137 $ 913,297 $ 935,800 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 301,027 325,460 280,190 264,617 255,210 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings - - - - 11,937 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 50,179 50,152 24,592 19,870 19,853 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,476,865 $ 1,374,480 $ 1,226,919 $ 1,197,784 $ 1,222,800 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,306 $ 1,047 $ 738 $ 811 $ 765 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,111 811 681 730 725 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings - - - - 12 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 714 710 369 318 319 Total interest expense $ 4,131 $ 2,568 $ 1,788 $ 1,859 $ 1,821 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1.48 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 1.14 % Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.40 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.69 % 5.66 % 6.00 % 6.40 % 6.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.12 % 0.75 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.60 % Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.56 % 3.60 % 3.66 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.75 % 3.77 % 3.68 % 3.73 % 3.79 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (non-GAAP), (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.75 % 3.74 % 3.67 % 3.70 % 3.68 %



