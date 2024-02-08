EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/index.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html
