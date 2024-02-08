EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.02.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/index.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 15, 2024
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html

Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
