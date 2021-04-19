Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG

04/19/2021 | 04:54am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG 
19-Apr-2021 / 10:52 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR 
First Sensor AG 
Peter-Behrens-Str. 15 
12459 Berlin, Germany 
First Sensor Share: 
ISIN DE0007201907 ? WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190 
Berlin, April 19, 2021 
Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG 
At an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG today, Michael Gerosa, Senior Director Regional 
Controlling EMEA, TE Connectivity Ltd. who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG since February 
18, 2021 on the basis of a court appointment, was also elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Peter McCarthy, who 
had temporarily assumed the duties of Chairman of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the Articles of Association, 
remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. 
As part of today's extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting, the Supervisory Board also resolved to expand the 
Management Board of First Sensor AG. In addition to Marcus Resch, who has represented First Sensor alone since the 
departure of Dr. Dirk Rothweiler on June 30, 2020, Sibylle Büttner, Director Operations, Business Unit Sensors, TE 
Connectivity Germany GmbH, and Robin Maly, Director Business Transformation, Business Unit Sensors, TE Connectivity 
Ltd. were appointed to the Executive Board with immediate effect. In addition, Dirk Schäfer, Senior Manager Commercial 
Finance, TE Connectivity Germany, will join the Executive Board as of June 1, 2021, in exchange for resigning from his 
current position as First Sensor Supervisory Board member as of May 31, 2021. The term of office of the new board 
members will initially be three years, all board members will act on an equal footing, and the role of a CEO will not 
be filled. 
For Dirk Schäfer's successor on the Supervisory Board, the company will propose Rob Tilmans, Director Commercial 
Excellence, TE Connectivity Ltd. to the Annual General Meeting, who will step down from his duties as First Sensor 
Integration Manager upon completion of the integration on May 15. 
About First Sensor AG 
Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and 
part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, 
standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced 
electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. 
The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and 
strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 
[Prime Standard ? WKN: 720190 ? ISIN DE0007201907 ? SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com. 
Disclaimer 
This announcement does not represent any solicitation to purchase shares of First Sensor AG. Rather it is intended 
exclusively for information purposes with regard to possible future developments at the company. 
All of the information herein has been prepared by First Sensor AG solely for use in this announcement. The information 
contained in this announcement has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express 
or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of 
the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this announcement should be considered 
in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect 
material developments which may occur after the date of the announcement. First Sensor AG may alter, modify or 
otherwise change in any manner the content of this announcement, without obligation to notify any person of such 
revision or changes. 
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on 
circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the First Sensor AG's 
business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", 
"could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will", "would" 
or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking 
statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from 
those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is 
realised. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the First 
Sensor AG's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the 
First Sensor AG's products, technology changes and new products in the First Sensor AG's potential market and industry, 
the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general 
economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express 
our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these 
statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a 
guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements 
are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the 
statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these 
risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would 
occur. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. We do not 
undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results 
of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      First Sensor AG 
              Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 
              12459 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 63 99 23-760 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 63 99 23-719 
E-mail:       ir@first-sensor.com 
Internet:     www.first-sensor.com 
ISIN:         DE0007201907 
WKN:          720190 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1186166 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186166 19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186166&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 165 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2019 2,30 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net Debt 2019 23,7 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 172x
Yield 2019 0,53%
Capitalization 437 M 524 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 892
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart FIRST SENSOR AG
Duration : Period :
First Sensor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SENSOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus Resch Chief Financial Officer
Tilo Vollprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Olga Wolfenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Jörg Mann Member-Supervisory Board
Peter McCarthy Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SENSOR AG5.20%524
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.34.24%60 384
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.73%41 044
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.70%35 725
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.68%19 686
OZON HOLDINGS PLC51.53%12 784
