DGAP-Adhoc : Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG

Berlin, April 19, 2021
Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First Sensor AG
At an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG today, Michael Gerosa, Senior Director Regional
Controlling EMEA, TE Connectivity Ltd. who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG since February
18, 2021 on the basis of a court appointment, was also elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Peter McCarthy, who
had temporarily assumed the duties of Chairman of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the Articles of Association,
remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
As part of today's extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting, the Supervisory Board also resolved to expand the
Management Board of First Sensor AG. In addition to Marcus Resch, who has represented First Sensor alone since the
departure of Dr. Dirk Rothweiler on June 30, 2020, Sibylle Büttner, Director Operations, Business Unit Sensors, TE
Connectivity Germany GmbH, and Robin Maly, Director Business Transformation, Business Unit Sensors, TE Connectivity
Ltd. were appointed to the Executive Board with immediate effect. In addition, Dirk Schäfer, Senior Manager Commercial
Finance, TE Connectivity Germany, will join the Executive Board as of June 1, 2021, in exchange for resigning from his
current position as First Sensor Supervisory Board member as of May 31, 2021. The term of office of the new board
members will initially be three years, all board members will act on an equal footing, and the role of a CEO will not
be filled.
For Dirk Schäfer's successor on the Supervisory Board, the company will propose Rob Tilmans, Director Commercial
Excellence, TE Connectivity Ltd. to the Annual General Meeting, who will step down from his duties as First Sensor
Integration Manager upon completion of the integration on May 15.
About First Sensor AG
Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and
part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging,
standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced
electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility.
The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and
strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999
[Prime Standard ? WKN: 720190 ? ISIN DE0007201907 ? SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.
