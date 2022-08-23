Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. First Sensor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIS   DE0007201907

FIRST SENSOR AG

(SIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:37 2022-08-23 am EDT
58.40 EUR    0.00%
01:49pFIRST SENSOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
05/31First Sensor AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13Adjustment of guidance for fiscal 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08/23/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.08.2022 / 19:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html

23.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1426625  23.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FIRST SENSOR AG
01:49pFIRST SENSOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qua..
EQ
05/31First Sensor AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13Adjustment of guidance for fiscal 2022
EQ
05/13First Sensor Ag Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
04/14Changes to the Executive Board of First Sensor AG
EQ
03/16FIRST SENSOR AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28First Sensor AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/31First Sensor AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021First Sensor AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021FIRST SENSOR AG : Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 142 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 25,0 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net Debt 2021 41,4 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 602 M 602 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FIRST SENSOR AG
Duration : Period :
First Sensor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SENSOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Gerosa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olga Wolfenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Peter McCarthy Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Itter Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Timans Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SENSOR AG28.63%599
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.77%50 997
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.48%46 052
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.01%39 708
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.08%8 940
JABIL INC.-10.19%8 480