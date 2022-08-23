|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
23.08.2022 / 19:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
23.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|
|12459 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1426625 23.08.2022 CET/CEST