First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.10.2020 / 10:07
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
30.10.2020
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
10.292.896
30.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de