First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.10.2020 / 10:07
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.10.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.292.896


30.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144228  30.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144228&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

