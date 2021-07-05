Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. First Sensor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIS   DE0007201907

FIRST SENSOR AG

(SIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned

07/05/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned

05-Jul-2021 / 09:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Str. 15
12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor Share:
ISIN DE0007201907 ? WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, July 5, 2021

Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned

First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") intends to enter into an agreement with Tyco Electronics Germany Holdings GmbH, a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. based in Bensheim, Germany, to sell its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Mobility GmbH based in Dresden, Germany. TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, which holds 71.92% of the shares in First Sensor AG, is also a wholly owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase price for First Sensor Mobility GmbH amounts to ?33.34 million. The sale is part of the integration of First Sensor into the TE Connectivity Group and serves to bundle all automotive sensor units within the TE Group and to strengthen them by leveraging synergies. The supply relationships between First Sensor AG and First Sensor Mobility GmbH will remain in place. The sale is to take place with effect at the latest by 30 September 2021.

About First Sensor AG
Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology and part of TE Connectivity. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard ? WKN: 720190 ? ISIN DE0007201907 ? SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Disclaimer
This announcement does not represent any solicitation to purchase shares of First Sensor AG. Rather it is intended exclusively for information purposes with regard to possible future developments at the company.

All of the information herein has been prepared by First Sensor AG solely for use in this announcement. The information contained in this announcement has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this announcement should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the announcement. First Sensor AG may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this announcement, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the First Sensor AG's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the First Sensor AG's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the First Sensor AG's products, technology changes and new products in the First Sensor AG's potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

05-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
Fax: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
E-mail: ir@first-sensor.com
Internet: www.first-sensor.com
ISIN: DE0007201907
WKN: 720190
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215165

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1215165  05-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about FIRST SENSOR AG
03:48aFIRST SENSOR AG : Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
EQ
06/25FIRST SENSOR AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/01PRESS RELEASE : First Sensor AG: Changes to the Executive Board at First Sensor ..
DJ
06/01FIRST SENSOR AG : Changes to the Executive Board at First Sensor AG
EQ
04/19DGAP-AFR  : First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
DJ
04/19FIRST SENSOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
04/19DGAP-ADHOC : Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of First S..
DJ
03/18FIRST SENSOR  : closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
EQ
03/04DGAP-AFR  : First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
DJ
03/04FIRST SENSOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 157 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2020 52,3 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net cash 2020 25,2 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,94x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 440 M 522 M 522 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart FIRST SENSOR AG
Duration : Period :
First Sensor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SENSOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Gerosa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tilo Vollprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Olga Wolfenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Peter McCarthy Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Itter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SENSOR AG5.94%524
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.21.20%56 125
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.31%51 204
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.98%40 596
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.82%23 343
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED20.94%14 994