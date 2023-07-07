PanGenomic Health Inc - Vancouver, Canada-based precision health company - On Thursday says its subsidiary MUJN Diagnostics Inc has started a Vitamin D health assessment service. Additionally, says its Chief Technology Officer Colin Quon has been named as the CTO of MUJN and will leave his role as CTO of PanGenomic Health effective immediately.

Chief Executive Officer MUJN Diagnostics Vincent Lum says: "We are very excited to introduce the MUJN biomarker assessment platform at Vancouver-based Empower Health Wellness Centre. Our first service provides Empower Health practitioners with rapid in-clinic access to patient Vitamin D assessments."

Current stock price: CAD0.045

12-month change: down 82%

