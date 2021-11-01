Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory With Options

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Registration Number: 2007002
(a business trust constituted on 19 March 2007 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
Managed by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Trustee-Manager")
NOTICE OF RECORD DATE & DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 10 November 2021 for the purpose of determining each unitholder's entitlement to the distribution of 1.50 US cents per unit ("Distribution") in FSL Trust for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021.
Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with units at 5.00 p.m. on 10 November 2021 will be entitled to the Distribution to be paid on 10 December 2021.
DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT SCHEME ("DRS")
The Directors of the Trustee-Manager have determined that the DRS will not apply to the Distribution.
SINGAPORE INCOME TAX ON DISTRIBUTION
All unitholders are exempt from Singapore income tax on distributions made by FSL Trust regardless of whether they are corporate or individual unitholders.
IMPORTANT - CURRENCY ELECTION
Unitholders will receive their Distribution in Singapore dollars, unless they elect to receive their Distribution in US dollars by submitting a completed "Currency Election Notice" to CDP (as indicated on the Currency Election Notice) by 5.00 pm on 26 November 2021.
For the Distribution to be paid in US dollars, FSL Trust will make the necessary arrangements to convert the Distribution from Singapore dollars into US dollars (taking into account the cost of exchange) at the prevailing market exchange rate. No action is needed for unitholders who wish to receive the Distribution in Singapore dollars.
The Currency Election Notice will be sent out to Unitholders on or about 18 November 2021.
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES
|
Date/Deadline
|
Event
|
|
|
9 November 2021
|
Units trade ex-Distribution
|
|
|
|
10
|
November 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
|
Close of Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders for the
|
|
|
purposes of entitlement to the Distribution (Record Date)
|
|
|
|
26
|
November 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
|
Unitholders must complete and return the Currency Election Notice to
|
|
|
CDP (as indicated on the Currency Election Notice) in order to receive
|
|
|
the Distribution in US dollars
|
|
|
|
10
|
December 2021
|
Payment of the Distribution
|
|
|
By Order of the Board
FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Company registration no. 200702265R)
as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust
Mr Efstathios Topouzoglou
Non-Independent,Non-Executive Chairman
1 November 2021
For enquiries, please contact investors@firstshiplease.com or visit our website at www.firstshipleasetrust.com
