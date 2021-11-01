Log in
    D8DU   SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(D8DU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.085 SGD   +1.19%
10/26First Ship Lease Trust Secures $4 Million Loan for Refinancing of Vessel
MT
10/26Signing Of Loan Agreement
PU
10/25FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory With Options

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Registration Number: 2007002

(a business trust constituted on 19 March 2007 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

Managed by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Trustee-Manager")

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE & DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 10 November 2021 for the purpose of determining each unitholder's entitlement to the distribution of 1.50 US cents per unit ("Distribution") in FSL Trust for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with units at 5.00 p.m. on 10 November 2021 will be entitled to the Distribution to be paid on 10 December 2021.

DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT SCHEME ("DRS")

The Directors of the Trustee-Manager have determined that the DRS will not apply to the Distribution.

SINGAPORE INCOME TAX ON DISTRIBUTION

All unitholders are exempt from Singapore income tax on distributions made by FSL Trust regardless of whether they are corporate or individual unitholders.

IMPORTANT - CURRENCY ELECTION

Unitholders will receive their Distribution in Singapore dollars, unless they elect to receive their Distribution in US dollars by submitting a completed "Currency Election Notice" to CDP (as indicated on the Currency Election Notice) by 5.00 pm on 26 November 2021.

For the Distribution to be paid in US dollars, FSL Trust will make the necessary arrangements to convert the Distribution from Singapore dollars into US dollars (taking into account the cost of exchange) at the prevailing market exchange rate. No action is needed for unitholders who wish to receive the Distribution in Singapore dollars.

The Currency Election Notice will be sent out to Unitholders on or about 18 November 2021.

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES

Date/Deadline

Event

9 November 2021

Units trade ex-Distribution

10

November 2021 at 5.00 p.m.

Close of Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders for the

purposes of entitlement to the Distribution (Record Date)

26

November 2021 at 5.00 p.m.

Unitholders must complete and return the Currency Election Notice to

CDP (as indicated on the Currency Election Notice) in order to receive

the Distribution in US dollars

10

December 2021

Payment of the Distribution

By Order of the Board

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Company registration no. 200702265R)

as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust

Mr Efstathios Topouzoglou

Non-Independent,Non-Executive Chairman

1 November 2021

For enquiries, please contact investors@firstshiplease.com or visit our website at www.firstshipleasetrust.com

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
