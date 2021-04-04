Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(a business trust constituted on 19 March 2007 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

MANAGED BY

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 200702265R

(as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

All capitalised terms in this Notice which are not deﬁ ned herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Circular to Unitholders dated 5 April 2021 (the "Circular").

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the unitholders of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust") will be held by electronic means on 23 April 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the annual general meeting to be held at 4:00 p.m. on the same day) for the purposes of considering and, if thought ﬁ t, passing with or without modiﬁ cations, the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION: THE PROPOSED RATIFICATION OF THE VESSELS DISPOSAL

That:

the (i) disposal of FSL Suez by FSL-28, Inc. to Silver Dry Bulk Company Ltd in accordance with the terms and conditions of the memorandum of agreement dated 1 February 2021 (as may be amended and supplemented from time to time) entered into between FSL-28, Inc. and Silver Dry Bulk Company Ltd and the (ii) disposal of FSL Fos by FSL-29, Inc. to Libyan Oil Carrier Limited in accordance with the terms and conditions of the memorandum of agreement dated 1 February 2021 (as may be amended and supplemented from time to time) entered into between FSL-29, Inc. and Silver Dry Bulk Company Ltd, together as a "major transaction" under Chapter 10 of the Listing Manual be and are hereby approved and ratiﬁ ed; the Trustee-Manager and any director of the Trustee-Manager (" Director ") be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the Trustee-Manager or such Director may consider necessary or expedient or in the interests of FSL Trust to give effect to this resolution; and any and all actions taken by any Director, the Trustee-Manager or FSL Trust in respect of the matters considered in this resolution be and are hereby approved and ratiﬁ ed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Elizabeth Krishnan

Company Secretary

Singapore

5 April 2021