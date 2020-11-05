Log in
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

11/05/2020 | 11:12am EST

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments.

As at 30 September 2020, the vessel portfolio comprised 12 tankers of different sizes and 1 containership on the water, and 2 tanker newbuildings under construction Of the 13 vessels on the water, 10 vessels were chartered to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period charters. The 2 tanker newbuildings under construction are expected to be delivered to FSL Trust early 2021.

The combined portfolio of vessels (including the 2 newbuildings under construction) had an average age of approximately 8 years and a dollar-weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 1 year (excluding extension periods and early buy-out options).

References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Profit for the quarter/ period Net distributable amount

Amount to be distributed Distribution per unit ("DPU") (US Cents)

Inc/

YTD SEP

YTD SEP

Inc/

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

(Dec)

2020

2019

(Dec)

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

8,573

15,500

(44.7)

41,497

50,893

(18.5)

3,329

9,330

(64.3)

26,064

31,096

(16.2)

463

1,640

(71.8)

8,469

6,681

26.8

629

-

100.0

27,150

-

100.0

26,521

-

100.0

53,042

-

100.0

1.50

-

100.0

3.00

-

100.0

Average number of vessels

14.2

18.0

(21.1)

15.2

18.7 (18.7)

Note(s):

  1. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments.

Page 1 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

1(a)(i) Consolidated Income Statements

Group

Inc/

YTD SEP

YTD SEP

Inc/

Note

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

(Dec)

2020

2019

(Dec)

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Revenue

8,573

15,500

(44.7)

41,497

50,893

(18.5)

Depreciation expense on

vessels

(a)

(2,410)

(6,304)

(61.8)

(12,834)

(18,912)

(32.1)

Gain on disposal of

vessels

(b)

2,112

14

N.M

4,801

23

N.M.

Impairment on vessels

(c)

(1,972)

-

100.0

(7,277)

-

100.0

Impairment on Non-

Current Asset Classified

as Held-for-Sale

(d)

(101)

-

100.0

(101)

-

100.0

Voyage expenses

6

43

(86.0)

(276)

(395)

(30.1)

Vessel operating

expenses

(4,230)

(5,276)

(19.8)

(12,244)

(15,988)

(23.4)

Management fees

(212)

(428)

(50.5)

(1,218)

(1,430)

(14.8)

Trustee fees

(10)

(15)

(33.3)

(36)

(41)

(12.2)

Other Trust expenses

(798)

(494)

61.5

(1,659)

(1,943)

(14.6)

Results from operating

activities

958

3,040

(68.5)

10,653

12,207

(12.7)

Finance income

9

171

(94.7)

262

225

16.4

Finance expenses

(500)

(1,553)

(67.8)

(2,444)

(5,733)

(57.4)

Profit before tax

467

1,658

(71.8)

8,471

6,699

26.5

Income tax expenses

(4)

(18)

(77.8)

(2)

(18)

(88.9)

Profit for the quarter/

period

463

1,640

(71.8)

8,469

6,681

26.8

Note(s):

  1. Including amortization of dry-docking costs.
  2. This relates to the sale of the two product tankers (FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth) in January 2020, one crude oil tanker (FSL Shanghai) in March 2020 and two containerships (FSL Eminence and FSL Elixir) in August 2020.
  3. This relates to the impairment recognised on one product tanker (FSL Singapore) and three specialised tankers (Speciality, Seniority and Superiority) in 3Q 2020. (refer to paragraph 8(b)(ii)).
  4. This relates to the impairment recognised on one containership (FSL Enhancer) in 3Q 2020. (refer to paragraph 8(b)(iii)).

1(a)(ii) Statements of Comprehensive Income

Profit for the quarter/ period

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

Group

YTD SEP

YTD SEP

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

2020

2019

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

463

1,640

8,469

6,681

463

1,640

8,469

6,681

Page 2 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

1(a)(iii) Distribution Statements

Note

Profit for the quarter/ period

Add: Non-cash adjustments

(a)

Net cash generated from operations

Less: Repayment of secured bank loans

Prepayment of secured bank loans

(b)

Income available for distribution

Add: Utilisation of cash retained from

previous periods

(c)

Less: Cash retained in the current period

Net distributable amount

Capital distribution

Total distribution

(d)

Comprising:(i) Tax-exempt distribution

(ii) Tax-exempt(one-tier)

distribution

Amount to be distributed

Units at end of quarter ('000)

Distribution per unit (US Cents)

Note(s):

  1. Non-cashadjustments

Depreciation expense on vessels1 Impairment on vessels

Impairment on Non-Current Asset Classified as Held-for-Sale

Gain on disposal of vessels Amortisation of initial direct costs2

YTD SEP

YTD SEP

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

2020

2019

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

463

1,640

8,469

6,681

2,099

5,971

14,590

17,932

2,562

7,611

23,059

24,613

(3,633)

(6,281)

(15,955)

(17,041)

-

-

(2,944)

-

(1,071)

1,330

4,160

7,572

1,700

-

22,990

-

-

(1,330)

-

(7,572)

629

-

27,150

-

25,892

-

25,892

-

26,521

-

53,042

-

26,229

-

52,576

-

292

-

466

-

26,521

-

53,042

-

1,768,058

1,768,058

1,768,058

1,768,058

1.50

-

3.00

-

Group

YTD SEP

YTD SEP

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

2020

2019

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

2,137

5,978

11,999

17,934

1,972

-

7,277

-

101

-

101

-

(2,112)

(14)

(4,801)

(23)

1

7

14

21

2,099

5,971

14,590

17,932

  1. In 3Q 2020, US$4.5 million of the cash proceeds from the sale of two containerships was used to prepay the secured bank loan. However, as the US$4.5 million was generated from the sale of the vessels instead of operations, it has not been included in this statement.
  2. The amount of distribution is not limited to the amount of net distributable amount as distributions can also be made from proceeds arising from the sale of any vessel.
  3. A distribution was approved by the Board of Directors for this quarter. This comprise income available for distribution of US$0.6 million in 3Q 2020 and a capital distribution of US$25.9 million. The capital distribution is partial distribution of proceeds from the disposal of vessels.
    For the period ended 30 September 2020, the Board of Directors has determined that the Distribution Reinvestment Scheme will not apply to the distribution declared for this quarter.
  1. Excluding dry-docking costs.
  2. Excluding deferred arrangement fees.

Page 3 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position

30 Sep 2020

31 Dec 2019

Group

Trust

Group

Trust

Note

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Non-current assets

Vessels

(c)

138,632

-

180,702

-

Subsidiaries

-

31,847

-

31,847

138,632

31,847

180,702

31,847

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

5,148

41,562

13,181

97,262

Cash and cash equivalents

(a)

41,159

31,350

42,436

29,063

Non-current assets

classified as held-for-sale

(c)

7,376

-

38,877

-

53,683

72,912

94,494

126,325

Total assets

192,315

104,759

275,196

158,172

Equity attributable to

unitholders of FSL Trust

Units in issue

561,332

561,332

561,332

561,332

Reserves

(403,024)

(456,739)

(358,451)

(403,410)

Total equity

158,308

104,593

202,881

157,922

Non-current liabilities

Secured bank loans

(b)

14,533

-

34,517

-

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,587

154

2,215

211

Secured bank loans

(b)

17,127

-

35,544

-

Lease income received in

advance

748

-

-

-

Income tax payable

12

12

39

39

19,474

166

37,798

250

Total liabilities

34,007

166

72,315

250

Total equity and liabilities

192,315

104,759

275,196

158,172

Page 4 of 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 16:11:00 UTC

