Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
0
11/05/2020 | 11:12am EST
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments.
As at 30 September 2020, the vessel portfolio comprised 12 tankers of different sizes and 1 containership on the water, and 2 tanker newbuildings under construction Of the 13 vessels on the water, 10 vessels were chartered to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period charters. The 2 tanker newbuildings under construction are expected to be delivered to FSL Trust early 2021.
The combined portfolio of vessels (including the 2 newbuildings under construction) had an average age of approximately 8 years and a dollar-weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 1 year (excluding extension periods and early buy-out options).
References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.
Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Profit for the quarter/ period Net distributable amount
Amount to be distributed Distribution per unit ("DPU") (US Cents)
Inc/
YTD SEP
YTD SEP
Inc/
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
(Dec)
2020
2019
(Dec)
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
8,573
15,500
(44.7)
41,497
50,893
(18.5)
3,329
9,330
(64.3)
26,064
31,096
(16.2)
463
1,640
(71.8)
8,469
6,681
26.8
629
-
100.0
27,150
-
100.0
26,521
-
100.0
53,042
-
100.0
1.50
-
100.0
3.00
-
100.0
Average number of vessels
14.2
18.0
(21.1)
15.2
18.7 (18.7)
Note(s):
Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments.
1(a)(i) Consolidated Income Statements
Group
Inc/
YTD SEP
YTD SEP
Inc/
Note
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
(Dec)
2020
2019
(Dec)
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
8,573
15,500
(44.7)
41,497
50,893
(18.5)
Depreciation expense on
vessels
(a)
(2,410)
(6,304)
(61.8)
(12,834)
(18,912)
(32.1)
Gain on disposal of
vessels
(b)
2,112
14
N.M
4,801
23
N.M.
Impairment on vessels
(c)
(1,972)
-
100.0
(7,277)
-
100.0
Impairment on Non-
Current Asset Classified
as Held-for-Sale
(d)
(101)
-
100.0
(101)
-
100.0
Voyage expenses
6
43
(86.0)
(276)
(395)
(30.1)
Vessel operating
expenses
(4,230)
(5,276)
(19.8)
(12,244)
(15,988)
(23.4)
Management fees
(212)
(428)
(50.5)
(1,218)
(1,430)
(14.8)
Trustee fees
(10)
(15)
(33.3)
(36)
(41)
(12.2)
Other Trust expenses
(798)
(494)
61.5
(1,659)
(1,943)
(14.6)
Results from operating
activities
958
3,040
(68.5)
10,653
12,207
(12.7)
Finance income
9
171
(94.7)
262
225
16.4
Finance expenses
(500)
(1,553)
(67.8)
(2,444)
(5,733)
(57.4)
Profit before tax
467
1,658
(71.8)
8,471
6,699
26.5
Income tax expenses
(4)
(18)
(77.8)
(2)
(18)
(88.9)
Profit for the quarter/
period
463
1,640
(71.8)
8,469
6,681
26.8
Note(s):
Including amortization of dry-docking costs.
This relates to the sale of the two product tankers (FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth) in January 2020, one crude oil tanker (FSL Shanghai) in March 2020 and two containerships (FSL Eminence and FSL Elixir) in August 2020.
This relates to the impairment recognised on one product tanker (FSL Singapore) and three specialised tankers (Speciality, Seniority and Superiority) in 3Q 2020. (refer to paragraph 8(b)(ii)).
This relates to the impairment recognised on one containership (FSL Enhancer) in 3Q 2020. (refer to paragraph 8(b)(iii)).
1(a)(ii) Statements of Comprehensive Income
Profit for the quarter/ period
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
Group
YTD SEP
YTD SEP
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
2020
2019
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
463
1,640
8,469
6,681
463
1,640
8,469
6,681
1(a)(iii) Distribution Statements
Note
Profit for the quarter/ period
Add: Non-cash adjustments
(a)
Net cash generated from operations
Less: Repayment of secured bank loans
Prepayment of secured bank loans
(b)
Income available for distribution
Add: Utilisation of cash retained from
previous periods
(c)
Less: Cash retained in the current period
Net distributable amount
Capital distribution
Total distribution
(d)
Comprising:(i) Tax-exempt distribution
(ii) Tax-exempt(one-tier)
distribution
Amount to be distributed
Units at end of quarter ('000)
Distribution per unit (US Cents)
Note(s):
Non-cashadjustments
Depreciation expense on vessels1 Impairment on vessels
Impairment on Non-Current Asset Classified as Held-for-Sale
Gain on disposal of vessels Amortisation of initial direct costs2
YTD SEP
YTD SEP
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
2020
2019
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
463
1,640
8,469
6,681
2,099
5,971
14,590
17,932
2,562
7,611
23,059
24,613
(3,633)
(6,281)
(15,955)
(17,041)
-
-
(2,944)
-
(1,071)
1,330
4,160
7,572
1,700
-
22,990
-
-
(1,330)
-
(7,572)
629
-
27,150
-
25,892
-
25,892
-
26,521
-
53,042
-
26,229
-
52,576
-
292
-
466
-
26,521
-
53,042
-
1,768,058
1,768,058
1,768,058
1,768,058
1.50
-
3.00
-
Group
YTD SEP
YTD SEP
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
2020
2019
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
2,137
5,978
11,999
17,934
1,972
-
7,277
-
101
-
101
-
(2,112)
(14)
(4,801)
(23)
1
7
14
21
2,099
5,971
14,590
17,932
In 3Q 2020, US$4.5 million of the cash proceeds from the sale of two containerships was used to prepay the secured bank loan. However, as the US$4.5 million was generated from the sale of the vessels instead of operations, it has not been included in this statement.
The amount of distribution is not limited to the amount of net distributable amount as distributions can also be made from proceeds arising from the sale of any vessel.
A distribution was approved by the Board of Directors for this quarter. This comprise income available for distribution of US$0.6 million in 3Q 2020 and a capital distribution of US$25.9 million. The capital distribution is partial distribution of proceeds from the disposal of vessels.
For the period ended 30 September 2020, the Board of Directors has determined that the Distribution Reinvestment Scheme will not apply to the distribution declared for this quarter.
Excluding dry-docking costs.
Excluding deferred arrangement fees.
1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position
30 Sep 2020
31 Dec 2019
Group
Trust
Group
Trust
Note
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Non-current assets
Vessels
(c)
138,632
-
180,702
-
Subsidiaries
-
31,847
-
31,847
138,632
31,847
180,702
31,847
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
5,148
41,562
13,181
97,262
Cash and cash equivalents
(a)
41,159
31,350
42,436
29,063
Non-current assets
classified as held-for-sale
(c)
7,376
-
38,877
-
53,683
72,912
94,494
126,325
Total assets
192,315
104,759
275,196
158,172
Equity attributable to
unitholders of FSL Trust
Units in issue
561,332
561,332
561,332
561,332
Reserves
(403,024)
(456,739)
(358,451)
(403,410)
Total equity
158,308
104,593
202,881
157,922
Non-current liabilities
Secured bank loans
(b)
14,533
-
34,517
-
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
1,587
154
2,215
211
Secured bank loans
(b)
17,127
-
35,544
-
Lease income received in
advance
748
-
-
-
Income tax payable
12
12
39
39
19,474
166
37,798
250
Total liabilities
34,007
166
72,315
250
Total equity and liabilities
192,315
104,759
275,196
158,172
