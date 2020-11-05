Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments.

As at 30 September 2020, the vessel portfolio comprised 12 tankers of different sizes and 1 containership on the water, and 2 tanker newbuildings under construction Of the 13 vessels on the water, 10 vessels were chartered to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period charters. The 2 tanker newbuildings under construction are expected to be delivered to FSL Trust early 2021.

The combined portfolio of vessels (including the 2 newbuildings under construction) had an average age of approximately 8 years and a dollar-weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 1 year (excluding extension periods and early buy-out options).

References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results