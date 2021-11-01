Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Corporate Information

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing tankers across different sizes.

As at 30 September 2021, the vessel portfolio comprised 11 vessels of which 8 vessels were employed on fixed-rate period charters and the remaining 3 vessels operating in the spot market.

The combined portfolio of vessels had an average age of approximately 15 years and a dollar- weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years (excluding optional extension periods and early termination options).

References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results