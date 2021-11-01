Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Corporate Information
First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing tankers across different sizes.
As at 30 September 2021, the vessel portfolio comprised 11 vessels of which 8 vessels were employed on fixed-rate period charters and the remaining 3 vessels operating in the spot market.
The combined portfolio of vessels had an average age of approximately 15 years and a dollar- weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years (excluding optional extension periods and early termination options).
References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.
Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA(1) (Loss)/Profit for the quarter/ period
Net distributable amount Amount to be distributed Distribution per unit (US Cents)
Average number of vessels
Note(s):
3Q
3Q
Change
9 Months
9 Months
Change
2021
2020
2021
2020
US$'00
US$'00
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
0
0
7,223
8,573
(15.7)
20,030
41,497
(51.7)
629
3,329
(81.1)
5,322
26,064
(79.6)
(2,489)
463
N.M.
(1,610)
8,469
N.M.
1,502
629
138.8
2,812
27,150
(89.6)
26,521
26,521
-
61,882
53,042
16.7
1.50
1.50
-
3.50
3.00
16.7
11.1
14.2
(21.8)
11.3
15.2
(25.7)
Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments.
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
1(a)(i) Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statements
Revenue
Depreciation expense on vessels
Gain on disposal of vessels
Impairment on vessels Impairment on Non-Current Asset Classified as Held-for-Sale
Results from operating activities Finance income Finance expenses
(Loss)/Profit before tax
Income tax expense (Loss)/Profit for the period
Earnings per unit (US cents)
Basic
Diluted
Note(s):
Group
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Change
9 Months
9 Months
Change
2021
2020
Note
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
7,223
8,573
(15.7)
20,030
41,497
(51.7)
(a)
(1,316)
(2,410)
(45.4)
(4,618)
(12,834)
(64.0)
(b)
338
2,112
(84.0)
905
4,801
(81.1)
(1,950)
(1,972)
(1.1)
(2,569)
(7,277)
(64.7)
-
(101)
(100.0)
-
(101)
(100.0)
(2,922)
6
N.M.
(4,110)
(276)
1,389.1
(2,767)
(4,230)
(34.6)
(8,865)
(12,244)
(27.6)
(110)
(212)
(48.1)
(348)
(1,218)
(71.4)
(5)
(10)
(50.0)
(20)
(36)
(44.4)
(790)
(798)
(1.0)
(1,365)
(1,659)
(17.7)
(2,299)
958
N.M.
(960)
10,653
N.M.
6
9
(33.3)
26
262
(90.1)
(196)
(500)
(60.8)
(676)
(2,444)
(72.3)
(2,489)
467
N.M.
(1,610)
8,471
N.M.
-
(4)
(100.0)
-
(2)
(100.0)
(2,489)
463
N.M.
(1,610)
8,469
N.M.
(0.14)
0.03
N.M.
(0.09)
0.48
N.M.
(0.14)
0.03
N.M.
(0.09)
0.48
N.M.
Including amortization of dry-docking costs.
This relates to the sale of the one containership (FSL Enhancer) in October 2020, three prod- uct tankers (FSL Suez and FSL Fos in February 2021 and FSL Osaka in March 2021) and one chemical tanker (FSL New York) in September 2021.
1(a)(ii) Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Loss)/Profit for the period
Total comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
Group
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
9 Months
9 Months
2021
2020
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
(2,489)
463
(1,610)
8,469
(2,489)
463
(1,610)
8,469
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
1(a)(iii) Distribution Statements
(Loss)/Profit for the period
Add: Non-cash adjustments
Net cash generated from operations
Less: Repayment of secured bank loans Prepayment of secured bank loans
Income available for distribution
Add: Utilisation of cash retained from previous periods
Less: Cash retained in the current period
Net distributable amount
Capital distribution
Total distribution
Comprising:(i) Tax-exempt distribution
Tax-exempt(one-tier) dis- tribution
Amount to be distributed
Units at end of period ('000)
Distribution per unit (US Cents)
Note(s):
Non-cashadjustments
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
9 Months
9 Months
2021
2020
Note
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
(2,489)
463
(1,610)
8,469
(a)
2,823
2,099
5,869
14,590
334
2,562
4,259
23,059
(750)
(3,633)
(1,991)
(15,955)
-
-
-
(2,944)
(416)
(1,071)
2,268
4,160
(b)
1,918
1,700
2,462
22,990
-
-
(1,918)
-
1,502
629
2,812
27,150
25,019
25,892
59,070
25,892
(c)
26,521
26,521
61,882
53,042
26,502
26,229
61,837
52,576
19
292
45
466
26,521
26,521
61,882
53,042
1,768,05
1,768,05
1,768,05
1,768,05
8
8
8
8
1.50
1.50
3.50
3.00
Group
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
9 Months
9 Months
2021
2020
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Depreciation expense on vessels^
1,211
2,137
4,205
11,999
Impairment on vessels
1,950
1,972
2,569
7,277
Impairment on Non-Current Asset Classified
-
101
-
101
as Held-for-Sale
Gain on disposal of vessels
(338)
(2,112)
(905)
(4,801)
Amortisation of initial direct costs^^
-
1
-
14
2,823
2,099
5,869
14,590
^^ Excluding amortisation of dry-docking costs.
^^ Excluding amortisation of deferred arrangement fees.
Distributions are not limited to the amount of the net distributable amount as distributions can also be made from proceeds from the sale of vessels.
A distribution was approved by the Board of Directors for this quarter. This includes net dis- tributable amount of US$1.5 million in 3Q 2021 and a capital distribution of US$25.0 million. The capital distribution is a partial distribution of proceeds from the disposal of vessels.
For the period ended 30 September 2021, the Board of Directors has determined that the Distribution Reinvestment Scheme will not apply to the distribution declared for this quarter.
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
1(b)(i) Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
Non-current assets
Vessels
Subsidiaries
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale
Total assets
Equity attributable to uni- tholders of FSL Trust
Units in issue
Reserves
Total equity
Non-current liabilities
Secured bank loans
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables Lease income received in advance
Secured bank loans Income tax payable
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
30 September 2021
31 December 2020
Group
Trust
Group
Trust
Note
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
(a)
66,023
-
136,105
-
-
35,072
-
35,072
66,023
35,072
136,105
35,072
347
-
-
-
4,198
5,962
5,036
32,145
(b)
28,144
1,042
20,694
10,877
(a)
8,890
-
-
-
41,579
7,004
25,730
43,022
107,602
42,076
161,835
78,094
561,332
561,332
561,332
561,332
(468,739)
(519,404)
(431,768)
(483,463)
92,593
41,928
129,564
77,869
(c)
10,925
-
13,303
-
1,265
148
1,663
214
-
-
756
-
(c)
2,819
-
16,538
-
-
-
11
11
4,084
148
18,968
225
15,009
148
32,271
225
107,602
42,076
161,835
78,094
This space intentionally left blank
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
1(b)(i) Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (cont'd)
Note(s):
Vessels
Group
9 months ended 30 September 2021 Cost
At 1 January 2021 Additions Disposals
Reclassified to non-current assets classified as held-for-sale
At 30 September 2021
Vessels
Initial
Vessels
under
Total
direct costs
construction
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
372,964
43,319
2,716
418,999
9,277
59,691
57
69,025
(78,784)
(103,010)
(533)
(182,327)
(54,938)
-
-
(54,938)
248,519
-
2,240
250,759
Less:
Accumulated depreciation/ amortisation and impairmentsAt 1 January 2021 Depreciation/amortisation charge for
the period
Impairment recognised in the income statement
Disposals
Reclassified to non-current assets classified as held-for-sale
At 30 September 2021
Carrying amount
At 30 September 2021
As at 31 December 2020
280,630
-
2,264
282,894
4,618
-
-
4,618
2,569
-
-
2,569
(59,220)
-
(77)
(59,297)
(46,048)
-
-
(46,048)
182,549
-
2,187
184,736
65,970
-
53
66,023
Cost
372,964
43,319
2,716
418,999
Accumulated depreciation/
280,630
-
2,264
282,894
amortisation and impairments
Net book value
92,334
43,319
452
136,105
During the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, the Group disposed two product tankers (FSL Suez and FSL Fos) in February 2021, one product tanker (FSL Osaka) in March 2021 and one chemical tanker (FSL New York) in September 2021 for a total net cash consideration of approximately US$123,935,000, resulting in a gain on disposal of US$778,000.
In addition, during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, there was a revision to the gain on disposal of US$127,000 for one containership, FSL Enhancer, disposed in October 2020.
During the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, the Group recognised an impairment on vessels amounting to US$2,569,000 based on value in use calculations/fair value less costs of disposal (YTD Sep 2020: US$7,277,000 based on value in use calculations/fair value less costs of disposal). As at 30 September 2021, the carrying amount of the vessels was US$66,023,000 (Dec 2020: US$136,105,000).
