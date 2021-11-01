Log in
    D8DU   SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(D8DU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.085 SGD   +1.19%
10/26First Ship Lease Trust Secures $4 Million Loan for Refinancing of Vessel
MT
10/26Signing Of Loan Agreement
PU
10/25FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Corporate Information

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing tankers across different sizes.

As at 30 September 2021, the vessel portfolio comprised 11 vessels of which 8 vessels were employed on fixed-rate period charters and the remaining 3 vessels operating in the spot market.

The combined portfolio of vessels had an average age of approximately 15 years and a dollar- weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years (excluding optional extension periods and early termination options).

References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA(1) (Loss)/Profit for the quarter/ period

Net distributable amount Amount to be distributed Distribution per unit (US Cents)

Average number of vessels

Note(s):

3Q

3Q

Change

9 Months

9 Months

Change

2021

2020

2021

2020

US$'00

US$'00

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

0

0

7,223

8,573

(15.7)

20,030

41,497

(51.7)

629

3,329

(81.1)

5,322

26,064

(79.6)

(2,489)

463

N.M.

(1,610)

8,469

N.M.

1,502

629

138.8

2,812

27,150

(89.6)

26,521

26,521

-

61,882

53,042

16.7

1.50

1.50

-

3.50

3.00

16.7

11.1

14.2

(21.8)

11.3

15.2

(25.7)

  1. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments.

Page 1 of 23

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

1(a)(i) Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statements

Revenue

Depreciation expense on vessels

Gain on disposal of vessels

Impairment on vessels Impairment on Non-Current Asset Classified as Held-for-Sale

Voyage expenses Vessel operating expenses Managementfees Trustee fees

Other Trust expenses

Results from operating activities Finance income Finance expenses

(Loss)/Profit before tax

Income tax expense (Loss)/Profit for the period

Earnings per unit (US cents)

Basic

Diluted

Note(s):

Group

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

Change

9 Months

9 Months

Change

2021

2020

Note

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

7,223

8,573

(15.7)

20,030

41,497

(51.7)

(a)

(1,316)

(2,410)

(45.4)

(4,618)

(12,834)

(64.0)

(b)

338

2,112

(84.0)

905

4,801

(81.1)

(1,950)

(1,972)

(1.1)

(2,569)

(7,277)

(64.7)

-

(101)

(100.0)

-

(101)

(100.0)

(2,922)

6

N.M.

(4,110)

(276)

1,389.1

(2,767)

(4,230)

(34.6)

(8,865)

(12,244)

(27.6)

(110)

(212)

(48.1)

(348)

(1,218)

(71.4)

(5)

(10)

(50.0)

(20)

(36)

(44.4)

(790)

(798)

(1.0)

(1,365)

(1,659)

(17.7)

(2,299)

958

N.M.

(960)

10,653

N.M.

6

9

(33.3)

26

262

(90.1)

(196)

(500)

(60.8)

(676)

(2,444)

(72.3)

(2,489)

467

N.M.

(1,610)

8,471

N.M.

-

(4)

(100.0)

-

(2)

(100.0)

(2,489)

463

N.M.

(1,610)

8,469

N.M.

(0.14)

0.03

N.M.

(0.09)

0.48

N.M.

(0.14)

0.03

N.M.

(0.09)

0.48

N.M.

  1. Including amortization of dry-docking costs.
  2. This relates to the sale of the one containership (FSL Enhancer) in October 2020, three prod- uct tankers (FSL Suez and FSL Fos in February 2021 and FSL Osaka in March 2021) and one chemical tanker (FSL New York) in September 2021.

1(a)(ii) Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Loss)/Profit for the period

Total comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

Group

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

9 Months

9 Months

2021

2020

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

(2,489)

463

(1,610)

8,469

(2,489)

463

(1,610)

8,469

Page 2 of 23

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

1(a)(iii) Distribution Statements

(Loss)/Profit for the period

Add: Non-cash adjustments

Net cash generated from operations

Less: Repayment of secured bank loans Prepayment of secured bank loans

Income available for distribution

Add: Utilisation of cash retained from previous periods

Less: Cash retained in the current period

Net distributable amount

Capital distribution

Total distribution

Comprising:(i) Tax-exempt distribution

  1. Tax-exempt(one-tier) dis- tribution

Amount to be distributed

Units at end of period ('000)

Distribution per unit (US Cents)

Note(s):

  1. Non-cashadjustments

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

9 Months

9 Months

2021

2020

Note

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

(2,489)

463

(1,610)

8,469

(a)

2,823

2,099

5,869

14,590

334

2,562

4,259

23,059

(750)

(3,633)

(1,991)

(15,955)

-

-

-

(2,944)

(416)

(1,071)

2,268

4,160

(b)

1,918

1,700

2,462

22,990

-

-

(1,918)

-

1,502

629

2,812

27,150

25,019

25,892

59,070

25,892

(c)

26,521

26,521

61,882

53,042

26,502

26,229

61,837

52,576

19

292

45

466

26,521

26,521

61,882

53,042

1,768,05

1,768,05

1,768,05

1,768,05

8

8

8

8

1.50

1.50

3.50

3.00

Group

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

9 Months

9 Months

2021

2020

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Depreciation expense on vessels^

1,211

2,137

4,205

11,999

Impairment on vessels

1,950

1,972

2,569

7,277

Impairment on Non-Current Asset Classified

-

101

-

101

as Held-for-Sale

Gain on disposal of vessels

(338)

(2,112)

(905)

(4,801)

Amortisation of initial direct costs^^

-

1

-

14

2,823

2,099

5,869

14,590

^^ Excluding amortisation of dry-docking costs.

  1. ^^ Excluding amortisation of deferred arrangement fees.

  2. Distributions are not limited to the amount of the net distributable amount as distributions can also be made from proceeds from the sale of vessels.
  3. A distribution was approved by the Board of Directors for this quarter. This includes net dis- tributable amount of US$1.5 million in 3Q 2021 and a capital distribution of US$25.0 million. The capital distribution is a partial distribution of proceeds from the disposal of vessels.
    For the period ended 30 September 2021, the Board of Directors has determined that the Distribution Reinvestment Scheme will not apply to the distribution declared for this quarter.

Page 3 of 23

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

1(b)(i) Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

Non-current assets

Vessels

Subsidiaries

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale

Total assets

Equity attributable to uni- tholders of FSL Trust

Units in issue

Reserves

Total equity

Non-current liabilities

Secured bank loans

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Lease income received in advance

Secured bank loans Income tax payable

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

30 September 2021

31 December 2020

Group

Trust

Group

Trust

Note

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

(a)

66,023

-

136,105

-

-

35,072

-

35,072

66,023

35,072

136,105

35,072

347

-

-

-

4,198

5,962

5,036

32,145

(b)

28,144

1,042

20,694

10,877

(a)

8,890

-

-

-

41,579

7,004

25,730

43,022

107,602

42,076

161,835

78,094

561,332

561,332

561,332

561,332

(468,739)

(519,404)

(431,768)

(483,463)

92,593

41,928

129,564

77,869

(c)

10,925

-

13,303

-

1,265

148

1,663

214

-

-

756

-

(c)

2,819

-

16,538

-

-

-

11

11

4,084

148

18,968

225

15,009

148

32,271

225

107,602

42,076

161,835

78,094

This space intentionally left blank

Page 4 of 23

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE- MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

1(b)(i) Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (cont'd)

Note(s):

  1. Vessels

Group

9 months ended 30 September 2021 Cost

At 1 January 2021 Additions Disposals

Reclassified to non-current assets classified as held-for-sale

At 30 September 2021

Vessels

Initial

Vessels

under

Total

direct costs

construction

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

372,964

43,319

2,716

418,999

9,277

59,691

57

69,025

(78,784)

(103,010)

(533)

(182,327)

(54,938)

-

-

(54,938)

248,519

-

2,240

250,759

Less:

Accumulated depreciation/ amortisation and impairmentsAt 1 January 2021 Depreciation/amortisation charge for

the period

Impairment recognised in the income statement

Disposals

Reclassified to non-current assets classified as held-for-sale

At 30 September 2021

Carrying amount

At 30 September 2021

As at 31 December 2020

280,630

-

2,264

282,894

4,618

-

-

4,618

2,569

-

-

2,569

(59,220)

-

(77)

(59,297)

(46,048)

-

-

(46,048)

182,549

-

2,187

184,736

65,970

-

53

66,023

Cost

372,964

43,319

2,716

418,999

Accumulated depreciation/

280,630

-

2,264

282,894

amortisation and impairments

Net book value

92,334

43,319

452

136,105

During the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, the Group disposed two product tankers (FSL Suez and FSL Fos) in February 2021, one product tanker (FSL Osaka) in March 2021 and one chemical tanker (FSL New York) in September 2021 for a total net cash consideration of approximately US$123,935,000, resulting in a gain on disposal of US$778,000.

In addition, during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, there was a revision to the gain on disposal of US$127,000 for one containership, FSL Enhancer, disposed in October 2020.

During the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, the Group recognised an impairment on vessels amounting to US$2,569,000 based on value in use calculations/fair value less costs of disposal (YTD Sep 2020: US$7,277,000 based on value in use calculations/fair value less costs of disposal). As at 30 September 2021, the carrying amount of the vessels was US$66,023,000 (Dec 2020: US$136,105,000).

Page 5 of 23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
