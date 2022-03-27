First Ship Lease Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

2021

ANNUAL REPORT

02

Corporate Structure

03 Corporate Information

05 Message from the Chairman and the CEO

08 Performance Highlights

10 Board of Directors & Executive Officers

Product Tanker, Solway Fisher

14 Vessel Portfolio

16 Financial & Operational Review

20 Corporate Governance Report

51 Risk Management

53 Investor Relations

54 Whistle-Blowing Policy

56 Financial Statements 2021

108 Fleet Employment

109 Additional Information

110 Statistics of Unitholdings

Corporate Profile

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust owning a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing tankers across different sizes. The current vessel portfolio comprises 11 tankers between c.4,400 and 115,000 DWT, of which 8 vessels are employed under fixed-rate period charters, whilst the other 3 vessels are trading in the spot market or revenue sharing agreements.

In 2021, approx. 46.7% of the Group's revenue were derived from fixed-rate period charters and the Group has contracted future revenues from fixed-rate period charters of US$ 28.6 million (as at 31 December 2021). The fixed-rate period charters provide the Trust with stable and predictable long-term cash flows, whilst the vessels employed in the spot market provide flexibility and offer the opportunity to participate in any market upside.

FSL Trust is managed by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("FSLTM" or the "Trustee-Manager"). The Trustee-Manager is responsible for safeguarding the interests of Unitholders and for FSL Trust's investment and financing strategies, asset acquisition and disposal policies, and the overall management of the Trust and its vessel portfolio. The Trustee-Manager aims to optimise the returns of the Trust by ensuring that the vessels are well run, managing the various risks and opportunities of the Trust and improving cash flow generation for the Unitholders of the Trust.

The units of FSL Trust are listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker symbol 'D8DU'.

Corporate Structure

Ownership

Repayments on anyshareholder's loan, dividends, and share buy backsManagement

ServicesManagement Fee

Charter Income

OwnershipCharter

100%

Management Services Fee

100%

02

Corporate Information

TRUSTEE-MANAGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINATING COMMITTEE FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. Stathis Topouzoglou Michael Oliver (Chairman) Non-Independent, Michael Gray Non-Executive Chairman Narayanan Sreenivasan CORPORATE DIRECTORY Michael Chalkias UEN/Company Registration Non-Independent, EXTERNAL AUDITORS No. 200702265R Non-Executive Director OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST Corporate website: www.fsltrust.com Michael Gray Moore Stephens LLP Lead Independent, 10 Anson Road Non-Executive Director and #29-15 International Plaza REGISTERED OFFICE Chairman of the Audit and Risk Singapore 079903 Committee Telephone: +65 6221 3771 7 Temasek Boulevard Fax: +65 6221 3815 #12-10 Suntec Tower One Michael Oliver Singapore 038987 Independent, Partner-in-charge Phone: +65 6836 3000 Non-Executive Director and Christopher Bruce Johnson Fax: +65 6836 6001 Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and the Nominating Date of appointment Committee Appointed during the financial Company Secretaries year ended 31 December 2020 Narayanan Sreenivasan Elizabeth Krishnan Independent, Bridget Boyd Non-Executive Director INTERNAL AUDITORS OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST Costas Courcoubetis UNIT REGISTRAR OF Independent, BDO LLP FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST Non-Executive Director 600 North Bridge Road #23-01 Parkview Square Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Singapore 188778 Services Pte. Ltd. SENIOR MANAGEMENT Telephone: +65 6828 9118 1 Harbourfront Avenue #14-03/07 Keppel Bay Tower Roger Woods Partner-in-charge Singapore 098632 Chief Executive Officer Willy Leow Phone: +65 6536 5355 Fax: +65 6536 1360 Markus Wenker Date of appointment Chief Financial Officer 13 July 2015 AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE PRINCIPAL BANKERS Michael Gray (Chairman) Michael Oliver Narayanan Sreenivasan REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Michael Oliver (Chairman) Michael Gray Narayanan Sreenivasan

• Chailease International Financial Services Co Ltd

• The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

• Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST ANNUAL REPORT 2021

03