  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. First Ship Lease Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D8DU   SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(D8DU)
  Report
03/25 05:04:42 am EDT
0.078 SGD    --.--%
01:11aFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
01:11aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
03/21First Ship Lease Trust Sues Charterer Over Tanker Stuck in India Amid Customs Probe
MT
First Ship Lease Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

03/27/2022 | 01:11am EDT
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

2021

ANNUAL REPORT

02

Corporate Structure

  • 03 Corporate Information

  • 05 Message from the Chairman and the CEO

  • 08 Performance Highlights

  • 10 Board of Directors &

    Executive Officers

Product Tanker, Solway Fisher

  • 14 Vessel Portfolio

  • 16 Financial & Operational

    Review

  • 20 Corporate Governance

    Report

  • 51 Risk Management

  • 53 Investor Relations

54 Whistle-Blowing Policy

56 Financial Statements 2021

108 Fleet Employment

109 Additional Information

110 Statistics of Unitholdings

Corporate Profile

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust owning a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing tankers across different sizes. The current vessel portfolio comprises 11 tankers between c.4,400 and 115,000 DWT, of which 8 vessels are employed under fixed-rate period charters, whilst the other 3 vessels are trading in the spot market or revenue sharing agreements.

In 2021, approx. 46.7% of the Group's revenue were derived from fixed-rate period charters and the Group has contracted future revenues from fixed-rate period charters of US$ 28.6 million (as at 31 December 2021). The fixed-rate period charters provide the Trust with stable and predictable long-term cash flows, whilst the vessels employed in the spot market provide flexibility and offer the opportunity to participate in any market upside.

FSL Trust is managed by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("FSLTM" or the "Trustee-Manager"). The Trustee-Manager is responsible for safeguarding the interests of Unitholders and for FSL Trust's investment and financing strategies, asset acquisition and disposal policies, and the overall management of the Trust and its vessel portfolio. The Trustee-Manager aims to optimise the returns of the Trust by ensuring that the vessels are well run, managing the various risks and opportunities of the Trust and improving cash flow generation for the Unitholders of the Trust.

The units of FSL Trust are listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker symbol 'D8DU'.

Corporate Structure

Ownership

Repayments on anyshareholder's loan, dividends, and share buy backsManagement

ServicesManagement Fee

Charter Income

OwnershipCharter

100%

Management Services Fee

100%

02

Corporate Information

TRUSTEE-MANAGER

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOMINATING COMMITTEE

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

Stathis Topouzoglou

Michael Oliver (Chairman)

Non-Independent,

Michael Gray

Non-Executive Chairman

Narayanan Sreenivasan

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Michael Chalkias

UEN/Company Registration

Non-Independent,

EXTERNAL AUDITORS

No. 200702265R

Non-Executive Director

OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Corporate website:

www.fsltrust.com

Michael Gray

Moore Stephens LLP

Lead Independent,

10 Anson Road

Non-Executive Director and

#29-15 International Plaza

REGISTERED OFFICE

Chairman of the Audit and Risk

Singapore 079903

Committee

Telephone: +65 6221 3771

7 Temasek Boulevard

Fax: +65 6221 3815

#12-10 Suntec Tower One

Michael Oliver

Singapore 038987

Independent,

Partner-in-charge

Phone: +65 6836 3000

Non-Executive Director and

Christopher Bruce Johnson

Fax: +65 6836 6001

Chairman of the Remuneration

Committee and the Nominating

Date of appointment

Committee

Appointed during the financial

Company Secretaries

year ended 31 December 2020

Narayanan Sreenivasan

Elizabeth Krishnan

Independent,

Bridget Boyd

Non-Executive Director

INTERNAL AUDITORS

OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Costas Courcoubetis

UNIT REGISTRAR OF

Independent,

BDO LLP

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Non-Executive Director

600 North Bridge Road

#23-01 Parkview Square

Boardroom Corporate & Advisory

Singapore 188778

Services Pte. Ltd.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Telephone: +65 6828 9118

1 Harbourfront Avenue

#14-03/07 Keppel Bay Tower

Roger Woods

Partner-in-charge

Singapore 098632

Chief Executive Officer

Willy Leow

Phone: +65 6536 5355

Fax: +65 6536 1360

Markus Wenker

Date of appointment

Chief Financial Officer

13 July 2015

AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Michael Gray (Chairman)

Michael Oliver

Narayanan Sreenivasan

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Michael Oliver (Chairman)

Michael Gray

Narayanan Sreenivasan

  • • Chailease International Financial Services Co Ltd

  • • The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

  • • Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST ANNUAL REPORT 2021

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 05:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
