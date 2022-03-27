First Ship Lease Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
2021
ANNUAL REPORT
02
Corporate Structure
Product Tanker, Solway Fisher
-
51 Risk Management
-
53 Investor Relations
54 Whistle-Blowing Policy
56 Financial Statements 2021
108 Fleet Employment
109 Additional Information
110 Statistics of Unitholdings
Corporate Profile
First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust owning a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing tankers across different sizes. The current vessel portfolio comprises 11 tankers between c.4,400 and 115,000 DWT, of which 8 vessels are employed under fixed-rate period charters, whilst the other 3 vessels are trading in the spot market or revenue sharing agreements.
In 2021, approx. 46.7% of the Group's revenue were derived from fixed-rate period charters and the Group has contracted future revenues from fixed-rate period charters of US$ 28.6 million (as at 31 December 2021). The fixed-rate period charters provide the Trust with stable and predictable long-term cash flows, whilst the vessels employed in the spot market provide flexibility and offer the opportunity to participate in any market upside.
FSL Trust is managed by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("FSLTM" or the "Trustee-Manager"). The Trustee-Manager is responsible for safeguarding the interests of Unitholders and for FSL Trust's investment and financing strategies, asset acquisition and disposal policies, and the overall management of the Trust and its vessel portfolio. The Trustee-Manager aims to optimise the returns of the Trust by ensuring that the vessels are well run, managing the various risks and opportunities of the Trust and improving cash flow generation for the Unitholders of the Trust.
The units of FSL Trust are listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker symbol 'D8DU'.
Corporate Structure
Repayments on anyshareholder's loan, dividends, and share buy backsManagement
ServicesManagement Fee
OwnershipCharter
100%
100%
02
Corporate Information
|
TRUSTEE-MANAGER
|
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
NOMINATING COMMITTEE
|
FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
|
Stathis Topouzoglou
|
Michael Oliver (Chairman)
|
Non-Independent,
|
Michael Gray
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
Narayanan Sreenivasan
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
|
Michael Chalkias
|
UEN/Company Registration
|
Non-Independent,
|
EXTERNAL AUDITORS
|
No. 200702265R
|
Non-Executive Director
|
OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
|
Corporate website:
|
www.fsltrust.com
|
Michael Gray
|
Moore Stephens LLP
|
Lead Independent,
|
10 Anson Road
|
Non-Executive Director and
|
#29-15 International Plaza
|
REGISTERED OFFICE
|
Chairman of the Audit and Risk
|
Singapore 079903
|
Committee
|
Telephone: +65 6221 3771
|
7 Temasek Boulevard
|
Fax: +65 6221 3815
|
#12-10 Suntec Tower One
|
Michael Oliver
|
Singapore 038987
|
Independent,
|
Partner-in-charge
|
Phone: +65 6836 3000
|
Non-Executive Director and
|
Christopher Bruce Johnson
|
Fax: +65 6836 6001
|
Chairman of the Remuneration
|
Committee and the Nominating
|
Date of appointment
|
Committee
|
Appointed during the financial
|
Company Secretaries
|
year ended 31 December 2020
|
Narayanan Sreenivasan
|
Elizabeth Krishnan
|
Independent,
|
Bridget Boyd
|
Non-Executive Director
|
INTERNAL AUDITORS
|
OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
|
Costas Courcoubetis
|
UNIT REGISTRAR OF
|
Independent,
|
BDO LLP
|
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
|
Non-Executive Director
|
600 North Bridge Road
|
#23-01 Parkview Square
|
Boardroom Corporate & Advisory
|
Singapore 188778
|
Services Pte. Ltd.
|
SENIOR MANAGEMENT
|
Telephone: +65 6828 9118
|
1 Harbourfront Avenue
|
#14-03/07 Keppel Bay Tower
|
Roger Woods
|
Partner-in-charge
|
Singapore 098632
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Willy Leow
|
Phone: +65 6536 5355
|
Fax: +65 6536 1360
|
Markus Wenker
|
Date of appointment
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
13 July 2015
|
AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE
|
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
|
Michael Gray (Chairman)
|
Michael Oliver
|
Narayanan Sreenivasan
|
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
|
Michael Oliver (Chairman)
|
Michael Gray
|
Narayanan Sreenivasan
-
• Chailease International Financial Services Co Ltd
-
• The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
-
• Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST ANNUAL REPORT 2021
03
