    D8DU   SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(D8DU)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Ship Lease Trust : FSL Trust Agrees To Cancel The Sale Of One Chemical Tanker

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(As Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust)

(Company Registration No. 200702265R)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

FSL TRUST AGREES TO CANCEL THE SALE OF ONE CHEMICAL TANKER

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the "Trustee-Manager") of First Ship Lease Trust (the "Trust"), refers to its announcement dated 29 September 2021 and further announces that the memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel FSL London to an unaffiliated third party (the "Buyers") has been cancelled by mutual agreement following delays in the delivery schedule as a result of a customs investigation concerning cargo specifications. The initial 10% deposit paid in escrow has been returned to the Buyers.

By Order of the Board

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Company registration no. 200702265R)

as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust

Mr Efstathios Topouzoglou

Non-Independent,Non-Executive Chairman

3 December 2021

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,7 M - -
Net income 2021 1,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,5x
Yield 2021 78,7%
Capitalization 98,2 M 98,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Ship Lease Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,02 $
Spread / Average Target -60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Woods Chief Executive Officer
Markus Wenker Chief Financial Officer
Stathis Topouzoglou Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael John Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Grenville Gray Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST-15.56%98
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S46.27%54 978
HAPAG-LLOYD AG146.57%45 038
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.85.63%40 517
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION317.09%15 348
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED93.94%12 735