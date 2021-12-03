First Ship Lease Trust : FSL Trust Agrees To Cancel The Sale Of One Chemical Tanker

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(As Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust)

(Company Registration No. 200702265R)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

FSL TRUST AGREES TO CANCEL THE SALE OF ONE CHEMICAL TANKER

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the "Trustee-Manager") of First Ship Lease Trust (the "Trust"), refers to its announcement dated 29 September 2021 and further announces that the memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel FSL London to an unaffiliated third party (the "Buyers") has been cancelled by mutual agreement following delays in the delivery schedule as a result of a customs investigation concerning cargo specifications. The initial 10% deposit paid in escrow has been returned to the Buyers.

By Order of the Board

Mr Efstathios Topouzoglou

Non-Independent,Non-Executive Chairman

3 December 2021