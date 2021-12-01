Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. First Ship Lease Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D8DU   SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(D8DU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Ship Lease Trust : Notice To Unitholders On Exchange Rate

12/01/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 1, 2021 17:28
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG211101DVCA1G7U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Efstathios Topouzoglou
Designation Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) USD 0.015
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/07/2021 TO 30/09/2021
Number of Days 92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Taxation Conditions All unitholders are exempt from Singapore income tax on distributions made by FSL Trust regardless of whether they are corporate or individual unitholders.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 10/11/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date 09/11/2021
Option 1-Cash Payment Details
Election Period 18/11/2021 TO 26/11/2021
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) USD 0.015
Net Rate (Per Share) USD 0.015
Pay Date 10/12/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Currency Pair SGD/USD
Exchange Rate 1.3631
Gross Rate in Option Currency SGD 0.020447
Option 2-Cash Payment Details
Election Period 18/11/2021 TO 26/11/2021
Default Option No
Option Currency United States Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) USD 0.015
Net Rate (Per Share) USD 0.015
Pay Date 10/12/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
04:41aFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Notice To Unitholders On Exchange Rate
PU
11/09FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/05DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification Form For Substantial Unitholders In ..
PU
11/05DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Inte..
PU
11/05DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification Form For Trustee-Manager In Respect ..
PU
11/05Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Noti..
PU
11/02Singapore Shares Close Higher; Wilmar International Climbs 2% on Reporting Higher Q3 Pr..
MT
11/02First Ship Lease Trust Swings to Loss in Q3 amid Low Freight Rates; Shares Climb 6%
MT
11/013rd Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
11/01Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,7 M - -
Net income 2021 1,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 78,5%
Capitalization 98,5 M 98,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Ship Lease Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,02 $
Spread / Average Target -60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Woods Chief Executive Officer
Markus Wenker Chief Financial Officer
Stathis Topouzoglou Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael John Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Grenville Gray Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST-15.56%98
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S45.46%54 713
HAPAG-LLOYD AG140.48%43 782
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.86.47%40 289
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION294.87%14 565
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED92.39%12 629