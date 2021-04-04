First Ship Lease Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents
04/04/2021 | 07:30am EDT
F I R S T S H I P
L E A S E T R U S T
0
0
A N N U A L
R E P O R T
ANNUAL REPORT 2020
1
Corporate
Profile
First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments. The current vessel portfolio comprises 12 tankers of different sizes. Of these, 9 vessels are chartered to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period charters, whilst the other 3 vessels are employed in pools.
As at 31 December 2020, more than 36% of the Trust's revenue is derived from the hire's received from fixed-rate bareboat charters. The fixed-rate charters provide the Trust with stable and predictable long-term revenue and cash flow, while the vessels employed on shorter-term charters or in pools provide the Trust with flexibility and opportunity to capture any market upsides.
FSL Trust is managed by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("FSLTM" or the "Trustee-Manager"). The Trustee-Manager is responsible for safeguarding the interests of Unitholders and for FSL Trust's investment and financing strategies, asset acquisition and disposal policies, and the overall management of the Trust's portfolio. The Trustee-Manager aims to optimise the returns on the Trust's vessel portfolio by ensuring that the vessels are well run, managing the various risks and opportunities of the Trust and improving cash flow generation for the Unitholders of the Trust.
FSL Trust (D8DU) is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST).
1
4
13
20
49
102
Corporate
Chairman
Senior
Our
Investor
Lease
Profile
& CEO
Management
Lessees and
Relations
Portfolio
Message
Team
Charterers
2
8
14
21
50
103
Corporate
Performance
Vessel
Corporate
Whistle-
Additional
Structure
Highlights
Portfolio
Governance
Blowing Policy
Information
Report
3
10
16
47
52
104
Corporate
Board of
Financial &
Risk
Financial
Statistics of
Information
Directors
Operational
Management
Statements
Unitholdings
Review
2020
2
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Corporate
Structure
UNITHOLDERS
HOLDINGS OF UNITS
SINGAPORE
Public/Investors - 27%
TAX EXEMPT
Sponsor - 73%
DISTRIBUTIONS
(1) Acts on behalf of Unitholders
(2) Management & Trustee Services
Trustee Fees
Repayments on any
Ownership shareholder's loan, dividends, and share buy backs
SPECIAL PURPOSE
COMPANIES (SPCS)
Ownership
SPONSOR
FSL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.
100%
FSL ASSET
MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
Management
Management
100%
Services
Services Fee
TRUSTEE-MANAGER
FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT
PTE. LTD.
Management Fee
VESSELS
Charter Income
Charter
CHARTERERS
ANNUAL REPORT 2020
3
Corporate
Information
TRUSTEE-MANAGER
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
NOMINATING COMMITTEE
FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
Stathis Topouzoglou
Michael Oliver (Chairman)
Non-Independent,
Michael Gray
Non-Executive Chairman
Narayanan Sreenivasan
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Michael Chalkias
EXTERNAL AUDITORS OF
UEN/Company Registration
Non-Independent,
No. 200702265R
Non-Executive Director
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Corporate website: www.fsltrust.com
Michael Gray
Moore Stephens LLP
Lead Independent Director,
10 Anson Road
REGISTERED OFFICE
Non-Executive Director and
#29-15 International Plaza
Chairman of the Audit and Risk
Singapore 079903
9 Temasek Boulevard
Committee
Telephone: +65 6221 3771
#19-03 Suntec Tower Two
Fax: +65 6221 3815
Singapore 038989
Michael Oliver
Phone: +65 6836 3000
Independent,
Partner-in-charge
Fax: +65 6836 6001
Non-Executive Director and
Christopher Bruce Johnson
Chairman of the Remuneration
Committee and the Nominating
Date of appointment
COMPANY SECRETARY
Committee
Appointed during the financial year
Narayanan Sreenivasan
ended 31 December 2020
Elizabeth Krishnan
Independent,
INTERNAL AUDITORS OF
Non-Executive Director
UNIT REGISTRAR OF
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Costas Courcoubetis
BDO LLP
Independent,
Boardroom Corporate & Advisory
Non-Executive Director
600 North Bridge Road
Services Pte. Ltd.
#23-01 Parkview Square
50 Raffles Place
Singapore 188778
SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM
#32-01 Singapore Land Tower
Telephone: +65 6828 9118
Singapore 048623
Roger Woods
Partner-in-charge
Phone: +65 6536 5355
Fax: +65 6536 1360
Chief Executive Officer
Willy Leow
Markus Wenker
Date of appointment
Chief Financial Officer
13 July 2015
AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE
Michael Gray (Chairman)
Michael Oliver
Narayanan Sreenivasan
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Michael Oliver (Chairman)
Michael Gray
Narayanan Sreenivasan
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V.
Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch
Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Overseas-ChineseBanking Corporation Limited
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
