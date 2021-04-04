First Ship Lease Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments. The current vessel portfolio comprises 12 tankers of different sizes. Of these, 9 vessels are chartered to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period charters, whilst the other 3 vessels are employed in pools.

As at 31 December 2020, more than 36% of the Trust's revenue is derived from the hire's received from fixed-rate bareboat charters. The fixed-rate charters provide the Trust with stable and predictable long-term revenue and cash flow, while the vessels employed on shorter-term charters or in pools provide the Trust with flexibility and opportunity to capture any market upsides.