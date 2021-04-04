Log in
First Ship Lease Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

04/04/2021
F I R S T S H I P

L E A S E T R U S T

  1. 0
  1. 0

A N N U A L

R E P O R T

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

1

Corporate

Profile

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments. The current vessel portfolio comprises 12 tankers of different sizes. Of these, 9 vessels are chartered to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period charters, whilst the other 3 vessels are employed in pools.

As at 31 December 2020, more than 36% of the Trust's revenue is derived from the hire's received from fixed-rate bareboat charters. The fixed-rate charters provide the Trust with stable and predictable long-term revenue and cash flow, while the vessels employed on shorter-term charters or in pools provide the Trust with flexibility and opportunity to capture any market upsides.

FSL Trust is managed by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("FSLTM" or the "Trustee-Manager"). The Trustee-Manager is responsible for safeguarding the interests of Unitholders and for FSL Trust's investment and financing strategies, asset acquisition and disposal policies, and the overall management of the Trust's portfolio. The Trustee-Manager aims to optimise the returns on the Trust's vessel portfolio by ensuring that the vessels are well run, managing the various risks and opportunities of the Trust and improving cash flow generation for the Unitholders of the Trust.

FSL Trust (D8DU) is listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST).

1

4

13

20

49

102

Corporate

Chairman

Senior

Our

Investor

Lease

Profile

& CEO

Management

Lessees and

Relations

Portfolio

Message

Team

Charterers

2

8

14

21

50

103

Corporate

Performance

Vessel

Corporate

Whistle-

Additional

Structure

Highlights

Portfolio

Governance

Blowing Policy

Information

Report

3

10

16

47

52

104

Corporate

Board of

Financial &

Risk

Financial

Statistics of

Information

Directors

Operational

Management

Statements

Unitholdings

Review

2020

2

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Corporate

Structure

UNITHOLDERS

HOLDINGS OF UNITS

SINGAPORE

Public/Investors - 27%

TAX EXEMPT

Sponsor - 73%

DISTRIBUTIONS

(1) Acts on behalf of Unitholders

(2) Management & Trustee Services

Trustee Fees

Repayments on any

Ownership shareholder's loan, dividends, and share buy backs

SPECIAL PURPOSE

COMPANIES (SPCS)

Ownership

SPONSOR

FSL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

100%

FSL ASSET

MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

Management

Management

100%

Services

Services Fee

TRUSTEE-MANAGER

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT

PTE. LTD.

Management Fee

VESSELS

Charter Income

Charter

CHARTERERS

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

3

Corporate

Information

TRUSTEE-MANAGER

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOMINATING COMMITTEE

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

Stathis Topouzoglou

Michael Oliver (Chairman)

Non-Independent,

Michael Gray

Non-Executive Chairman

Narayanan Sreenivasan

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Michael Chalkias

EXTERNAL AUDITORS OF

UEN/Company Registration

Non-Independent,

No. 200702265R

Non-Executive Director

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Corporate website: www.fsltrust.com

Michael Gray

Moore Stephens LLP

Lead Independent Director,

10 Anson Road

REGISTERED OFFICE

Non-Executive Director and

#29-15 International Plaza

Chairman of the Audit and Risk

Singapore 079903

9 Temasek Boulevard

Committee

Telephone: +65 6221 3771

#19-03 Suntec Tower Two

Fax: +65 6221 3815

Singapore 038989

Michael Oliver

Phone: +65 6836 3000

Independent,

Partner-in-charge

Fax: +65 6836 6001

Non-Executive Director and

Christopher Bruce Johnson

Chairman of the Remuneration

Committee and the Nominating

Date of appointment

COMPANY SECRETARY

Committee

Appointed during the financial year

Narayanan Sreenivasan

ended 31 December 2020

Elizabeth Krishnan

Independent,

INTERNAL AUDITORS OF

Non-Executive Director

UNIT REGISTRAR OF

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Costas Courcoubetis

BDO LLP

Independent,

Boardroom Corporate & Advisory

Non-Executive Director

600 North Bridge Road

Services Pte. Ltd.

#23-01 Parkview Square

50 Raffles Place

Singapore 188778

SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

#32-01 Singapore Land Tower

Telephone: +65 6828 9118

Singapore 048623

Roger Woods

Partner-in-charge

Phone: +65 6536 5355

Fax: +65 6536 1360

Chief Executive Officer

Willy Leow

Markus Wenker

Date of appointment

Chief Financial Officer

13 July 2015

AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

Michael Gray (Chairman)

Michael Oliver

Narayanan Sreenivasan

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Michael Oliver (Chairman)

Michael Gray

Narayanan Sreenivasan

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

  • Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V.
  • Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch
  • Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited
  • The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
  • Overseas-ChineseBanking Corporation Limited

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
