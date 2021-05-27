First Ship Lease Trust : Notice To Unitholders On Exchange Rate
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 27, 2021 17:20
Status
Replace
Corporate Action Reference
SG210423DVCAVN64
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Efstathios Topouzoglou
Designation
Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/12/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
USD 0.02
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/01/2021 TO 31/03/2021
Number of Days
90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Taxation Conditions
All unitholders are exempt from Singapore income tax on distributions made by FSL Trust regardless of whether they are corporate or individual unitholders.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
03/05/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date
30/04/2021
Option 1-Cash Payment Details
Election Period
11/05/2021 TO 20/05/2021
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.02
Net Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.02
Pay Date
04/06/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Currency Pair
SGD/USD
Exchange Rate
1.323
Gross Rate in Option Currency
SGD 0.02646
Option 2-Cash Payment Details
Election Period
11/05/2021 TO 20/05/2021
Default Option
No
Option Currency
United States Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.02
Net Rate (Per Share)
USD 0.02
Pay Date
04/06/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Disclaimer
FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:26:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Sales 2021
23,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
1,18 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
9,87 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
84,1x
Yield 2021
81,2%
Capitalization
104 M
104 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,80x
EV / Sales 2022
4,18x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
22,7%
Chart FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,02 $
Last Close Price
0,06 $
Spread / Highest target
-60,9%
Spread / Average Target
-60,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-60,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.