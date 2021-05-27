Log in
First Ship Lease Trust : Notice To Unitholders On Exchange Rate

05/27/2021 | 05:27am EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast May 27, 2021 17:20
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG210423DVCAVN64
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Efstathios Topouzoglou
Designation Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) USD 0.02
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2021 TO 31/03/2021
Number of Days 90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Taxation Conditions All unitholders are exempt from Singapore income tax on distributions made by FSL Trust regardless of whether they are corporate or individual unitholders.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 03/05/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date 30/04/2021
Option 1-Cash Payment Details
Election Period 11/05/2021 TO 20/05/2021
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) USD 0.02
Net Rate (Per Share) USD 0.02
Pay Date 04/06/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Currency Pair SGD/USD
Exchange Rate 1.323
Gross Rate in Option Currency SGD 0.02646
Option 2-Cash Payment Details
Election Period 11/05/2021 TO 20/05/2021
Default Option No
Option Currency United States Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) USD 0.02
Net Rate (Per Share) USD 0.02
Pay Date 04/06/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
