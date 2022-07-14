Biden administration unveils new funding for domestic solar manufacturing

July 14 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday
said it would pour $56 million into programs aimed at spurring
domestic manufacturing of solar energy products as the U.S.
seeks to move its clean energy sector away from a dependence on
Chinese-made goods.
The new funding from the Department of Energy will support
technologies that are alternatives to the silicon-based products
that dominate the market and are primarily made in Asia.
The announcement comes a week after the International Energy
Agency said nations must expand their own solar production to
secure the supplies needed to meet climate change goals. Some
90% of U.S. solar panels are made overseas.
That reliance has wreaked havoc on the U.S. solar industry
at a time when U.S. President Joe Biden has set an ambitious
goal to wean the nation's power sector off of fossil fuels by
2035. In the last two years, big solar projects have faced
delays due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, import
tariff threats and increased border scrutiny stemming from
concerns about ties to forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.
"It's necessary that we take the steps to ensure that we can
be as self-sufficient as possible," Garrett Nilsen, acting
director for DOE's Solar Energy Technologies Office, said in an
interview. "Not only for hitting decarbonization goals, but also
just to make sure that we are as insulated as possible from any
other global trade disruptions that might take place."
In a statement, DOE said it would put $27 million toward
boosting production of solar panels made from cadmium telluride.
That technology does not rely on solar-grade polysilicon, a raw
material primarily made in China.
The United States is already a major producer of cadmium
telluride panels thanks to First Solar Inc's Ohio
facility.
An additional $29 million will go towards supporting work on
panel designs that reduce manufacturing costs and developing the
production of solar cells made form perovskites, a promising
cheap alternative to silicon. That funding includes $10 million
for projects to increase reuse and recycling of solar products.
In another show of support for solar energy, the
administration also announced its approval to build the 125-mile
(200 km) Ten West Link transmission line between Tonopah,
Arizona and Blythe, California. The line is intended to support
future development of solar energy projects in the Southwest.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by William Maclean)