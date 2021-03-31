Biden proposal seeks billions of dollars to advance climate change agenda

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
vast plan to modernize the nation's infrastructure includes
hundreds of billions of dollars to boost the market for electric
vehicles, renewable power and advanced clean energy
technologies, while stripping away subsidies for fossil fuels.
That makes the $2 trillion infrastructure blueprint one of
the administration's biggest steps to date in achieving its
agenda to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 and restore the
nation's leadership in addressing global warming.
While much of the package is aimed at traditional
infrastructure goals like rebuilding roads and bridges, about a
third, or $628 billion, is linked to climate, according to an
estimate by investment firm Raymond James.
The proposals, which must still be debated and approved by
Congress before becoming reality, drew cheers from the renewable
energy industry and some environmentalists, along with criticism
oil and gas drillers.
"President Biden's infrastructure proposal is a significant
step in meeting our collective clean energy goals," Solar Energy
Industries Association Chief Executive Abigail Ross Hopper said
in a statement.
The American Council on Renewable Energy said the plan "will
move the clean energy sector beyond the endless cycles of
temporary stopgap incentives."
The American Petroleum Institute, which represents the
country's biggest oil and gas companies, said the plan would
"undermine the nation's economic recovery and jeopardize
good-paying jobs."
Among the biggest climate-related provisions, the plan
includes $174 billion in investment to "win the EV market" by
spurring domestic supply chains and giving consumers rebates to
buy electric cars.
It also delivers a key win for wind and solar project
developers with a proposal to extend the industry's key tax
credits by a decade, far longer than the timelines the subsidies
have enjoyed in the past.
By contrast, it would strip away billions of dollars' worth
of subsidies available to fossil fuels producers, mainly in the
form of tax breaks.
GREEN STOCKS JUMP
Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc were up 3.7% at
$659.32 in early afternoon trading, and the stocks of U.S. solar
companies including SunPower, Sunrun and First
Solar were also trading higher.
The White House said the new EV funds will result in more
U.S. production of EV components and batteries and fund new
consumer rebates and tax incentives. It also proposes grants and
incentives to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by
2030. The plan also calls for replacing 50,000 diesel transit
vehicles and electrifying at least 20% of school buses.
It does not follow California's lead in setting a date to
phase out gasoline-powered vehicles.
The infrastructure plan vows to spend $165 billion on public
transit, Amtrak and other rail projects - moves that could shift
more Americans out of private cars.
The plan will also leverage the government's purchasing heft
and require that federal facilities be powered around the clock
with carbon-free sources.
It also calls for $15 billion for projects that demonstrate
emerging energy technologies like carbon capture and storage,
advanced nuclear and hydrogen.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nichola Groom; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and Aurora Ellis)