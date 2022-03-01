Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Solar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSLR   US3364331070

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

(FSLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Solar : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Guidance

•Net sales of $2.9 billion for 2021 and $0.9 billion for the fourth quarter
•Net income per diluted share of $4.38 for 2021 and $1.23 for the fourth quarter
•Year-end 2021 cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.8 billion
•17.5 GWDC of 2021 net bookings; 11.8 GWDC since third quarter earnings call
•2022 net sales guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion
•2022 EPS guidance of $0.00 to $0.60
•Year-end 2022 net cash balance guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion
•Company in advanced stage discussions to sell Japan project development and O&M platform

TEMPE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 -First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Net sales for the fourth quarter were $0.9 billion, an increase of $0.3 billion from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily a result of international project sales and increased module sales in the fourth quarter.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the entire First Solar team for their hard work and perseverance in a year where much of the solar PV manufacturing industry faced supply chain, logistics, cost, and pandemic-related challenges," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "Despite these dynamics, our full year 2021 earnings per diluted share result came in above the mid-point of the guidance range we provided at the time of our third quarter earnings call, and is solidly within the original guidance range provided last February."

The Company reported fourth quarter net income per diluted share of $1.23, and full year net income per diluted share of $4.38.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the fourth quarter decreased to $1.8 billion from $1.9 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily a result of capital expenditures related to expansion in India and Ohio and operating expenses.

1
www.firstsolar.com

Forecasted net sales for 2022 are $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. Operating income is forecasted to be $55 million to $150 million, which includes production start-up expense of $85 million to $90 million, underutilization losses related to factory upgrades of $10 million to $15 million, and a pre-tax gain related to the potential sale of the Japan project development and O&M platform of approximately $270 million to $290 million. Forecasted net income per diluted share is $0.00 to $0.60. The year-end 2022 ending net cash balance is projected to be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion. The complete 2022 guidance is as follows:

2022 Guidance
Net Sales $2.4B to $2.6B
Gross Margin (1) $155M to $215M
Operating Expenses (2) $365M to $380M
Operating Income (3)(4) $55M to $150M
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.00 to $0.60
Net Cash Balance (5) $1.1B to $1.35B
Capital Expenditures $850M to $1.1B
Shipments 8.9GW to 9.4GW
----------
(1)Includes $10 million to $15 million of underutilization losses
(2)Includes $85 million to $90 million of production start-up expense
(3)Includes $95 million to $105 million of production start-up expense and underutilization losses
(4)Includes $270 million to $290 million pre-tax gain related to the potential sale of the Japan project development and O&M platform
(5)Defined as cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2022

"We will continue to navigate near-term headwinds with a focus on the future, as we invest in realizing the full value of our differentiated thin-film technology," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "This pivotal year will revolve around continued significant investment in R&D, new products, manufacturing expansion, and employing new contracting strategies, all of which we believe set the stage for sustained growth in 2023 and beyond."

First Solar also announced today that it is in advanced stage discussions to sell its project development and O&M platform in Japan. The consideration of a potential sale for its Japan project development and O&M platform by First Solar is at a preliminary stage and may not result in any transaction being consummated. First Solar does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to this process except to the extent the process is concluded or it is required by law or otherwise deemed appropriate.

The guidance figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, 2022 guidance, and financial outlook.

2
www.firstsolar.com

Conference Call Details

First Solar has scheduled a conference call for today, March 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss this announcement. A live webcast of this conference call and accompanying materials are available at investor.firstsolar.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay passcode 2254797. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic ("PV") modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: demand for our technology; our financial guidance for 2022, net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, earnings per share, net cash balance, capital expenditures, shipments, bookings, products and our business and financial objectives for 2022. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "will," "could," "predict," "continue," "contingent" and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events and therefore speak only as of the date of this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: structural imbalances in global supply and demand for PV solar modules; our competitive position and other key competitive factors; the market for renewable energy, including solar energy; the reduction, elimination, expiration or introduction of government subsidies, policies, and support programs for solar energy projects; the impact of public policies, such as tariffs or other trade remedies imposed on solar cells and modules; interest rate fluctuations and both our and our customers' ability to secure financing; our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plans; the loss of any of our large customers, or the ability of our customers and counterparties to perform under their contracts with us; our ability to execute on our solar module technology and cost reduction roadmaps; our ability to improve the wattage of our solar modules; the creditworthiness of our offtake counterparties and the ability of our offtake counterparties to fulfill their contractual obligations to us; the satisfaction of conditions precedent in our sales agreements; our ability to attract new customers and to develop and maintain existing customer and supplier relationships; our ability to successfully develop and complete our systems business projects; our ability to convert existing production facilities to support new product lines, such as Series 6 module manufacturing; general economic and business conditions, including those influenced by U.S., international, and geopolitical events; environmental responsibility, including with respect to cadmium telluride ("CdTe") and other semiconductor materials; claims under our limited warranty obligations; changes in, or the failure to comply
3
www.firstsolar.com

with, government regulations and environmental, health, and safety requirements; effects resulting from pending litigation; future collection and recycling costs for solar modules covered by our module collection and recycling program; supply chain disruption, including the availability of shipping containers, port congestion, canceled shipments by logistic providers, and the cost of fuel, all of which may be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to prevent and/or minimize the impact of cyber-attacks or other breaches of our information systems; our continued investment in research and development; the supply and price of components and raw materials, including CdTe; our ability to convert existing or construct production facilities to support new product lines; our ability to attract and retain key executive officers and associates; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential impact on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; and the matters discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as supplemented by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

First Solar Investors
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com
4
www.firstsolar.com

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2021 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,450,654 $ 1,227,002
Marketable securities 375,389 520,066
Accounts receivable trade, net 429,436 266,086
Accounts receivable unbilled, net 25,273 26,370
Inventories 666,299 567,587
Assets held for sale - 155,685
Other current assets 244,192 251,739
Total current assets 3,191,243 3,014,535
Property, plant and equipment, net 2,649,587 2,402,285
PV solar power systems, net 217,293 243,396
Project assets 315,488 373,377
Deferred tax assets, net 59,162 104,099
Restricted marketable securities 244,726 265,280
Goodwill 14,462 14,462
Intangible assets, net 45,509 56,138
Inventories 237,512 201,229
Other assets 438,764 434,130
Total assets $ 7,413,746 $ 7,108,931
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 193,374 $ 183,349
Income taxes payable 4,543 14,571
Accrued expenses 288,450 310,467
Current portion of long-term debt 3,896 41,540
Deferred revenue 201,868 188,813
Liabilities held for sale - 25,621
Other current liabilities 34,747 83,037
Total current liabilities 726,878 847,398
Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 139,145 130,688
Long-term debt 236,005 237,691
Other liabilities 352,167 372,226
Total liabilities 1,454,195 1,588,003
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,332,315 and 105,980,466 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 106 106
Additional paid-in capital 2,871,352 2,866,786
Accumulated earnings 3,184,455 2,715,762
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (96,362) (61,726)
Total stockholders' equity 5,959,551 5,520,928
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,413,746 $ 7,108,931

5
www.firstsolar.com

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31,
2021 		September 30,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020
Net sales $ 907,319 $ 583,504 $ 609,232 $ 2,923,377 $ 2,711,332
Cost of sales 660,830 458,924 449,372 2,193,423 2,030,659
Gross profit 246,489 124,580 159,860 729,954 680,673
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative 38,411 43,476 62,700 170,320 222,918
Research and development 29,881 25,426 22,670 99,115 93,738
Production start-up 5,038 2,945 16,716 21,052 40,528
Litigation loss - - - - 6,000
Total operating expenses 73,330 71,847 102,086 290,487 363,184
Gain on sales of businesses, net - (1,866) - 147,284 -
Operating income 173,159 50,867 57,774 586,751 317,489
Foreign currency loss, net (3,362) (1,018) (1,341) (7,975) (4,890)
Interest income 2,183 1,752 1,446 6,179 16,559
Interest expense, net (2,530) (2,958) (3,018) (13,107) (24,036)
Other (expense) income, net (2,284) (2,603) (3,279) 314 (11,932)
Income before taxes and equity in earnings 167,166 46,040 51,582 572,162 293,190
Income tax (expense) benefit (35,796) (837) 66,400 (103,469) 107,294
Equity in earnings, net of tax - - (2,279) - (2,129)
Net income $ 131,370 $ 45,203 $ 115,703 $ 468,693 $ 398,355
Net income per share:
Basic $ 1.24 $ 0.43 $ 1.09 $ 4.41 $ 3.76
Diluted $ 1.23 $ 0.42 $ 1.08 $ 4.38 $ 3.73
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:
Basic 106,327 106,320 105,976 106,263 105,867
Diluted 107,007 106,899 106,944 106,924 106,686

6
www.firstsolar.com

Disclaimer

First Solar Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST SOLAR, INC.
05:06pFIRST SOLAR : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Guida..
PU
04:52pFirst Solar Reports Higher Q4 Earnings, Sets 2022 Guidance; Discloses Talks to Sell Jap..
MT
04:44pFIRST SOLAR : Download (PDF 957 KB)(opens in new window)
PU
04:42pFIRST SOLAR : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pEarnings Flash (FSLR) FIRST SOLAR Reports Q4 Revenue $907.3M, vs. Street Est of $925M
MT
04:22pFirst Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 202..
GL
04:22pFirst Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 202..
GL
12:29pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : FIRST SOLAR INC, 40.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.1% Sensitiv..
MT
06:01aFSLR ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 in th..
PR
03:37aMARKETMIND : Picking through the rubble
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST SOLAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 933 M - -
Net income 2021 452 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 005 M 8 005 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart FIRST SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SOLAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 75,29 $
Average target price 95,63 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Widmar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Ahearn Executive Chairman
Markus Gloeckler Co-Chief Technology Officer
Raffi Garabedian Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-13.62%8 005
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-3.58%30 610
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-4.46%25 405
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.30%24 070
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-8.88%22 327
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.85%16 871