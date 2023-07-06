By Denny Jacob

First Solar on Thursday said it recently entered into a five-year revolving credit and guarantee facility for $1 billion.

The solar manufacturer said the facility includes up to $250 million that is available for the issuance of letters of credit.

"This revolving credit facility provides us the financial headroom and flexibility we need, while also balancing our ability to grow in response to demand for our technology," said Chief Executive Mark Widmar.

