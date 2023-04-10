Advanced search
FIRST SOLAR, INC.

(FSLR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:22 2023-04-10 am EDT
204.17 USD   -0.17%
09:07aFirst Solar, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023
BU
04/05India Grid Trust Commissions First Solar Panel Bank with Battery Energy Storage Systems
MT
04/03Morgan Stanley Downgrades First Solar to Underweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $200 From $194
MT
First Solar, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023

04/10/2023 | 09:07am EDT
First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Saturday, May 27, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay passcode 99681. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 30 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 492 M - -
Net income 2023 764 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 803 M 21 803 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 94,6%
