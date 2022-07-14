Log in
    FSLR   US3364331070

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

(FSLR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
71.04 USD   +2.72%
04:18pFirst Solar, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022
GL
02:00pBiden administration unveils new funding for domestic solar manufacturing
RE
07/13Adani Green Energy's Operational Capacity Increased 65% in Fiscal Q1, Energy Sales Up 73%
MT
First Solar, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
TEMPE, Ariz., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results and its outlook for 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call by visiting investor.firstsolar.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Saturday, August 27, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 if you are calling from outside the United States. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Contacts
First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 432 M - -
Net income 2022 31,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 222x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 371 M 7 371 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 89,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 69,16 $
Average target price 79,65 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Widmar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Ahearn Executive Chairman
Markus Gloeckler Chief Technology Officer
Raffi Garabedian Co-Chief Technology Officer
