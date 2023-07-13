First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Conference Call Details are as follows:

What: First Solar’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast:investor.firstsolar.com

Audio Replay: Available through Saturday, August 26, 2023

United States: 1-800-770-2030

Outside of the United States: 1-647-362-9199

Replay passcode: 99681

Webcast Replay: Available through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

