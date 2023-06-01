Lightsource BP raises $460 million for solar projects in Louisiana, Indiana

June 1 (Reuters) - Lightsource BP on Thursday said it
has completed a $460 million financing package to construct and
operate 368 megawatts (MW) of two solar projects in Indiana and
Louisiana, scheduled to come online in 2024.
The projects are made up of the 188 MW Honeysuckle Solar in
Indiana with a long-term power purchase agreement with AEP
Energy Partners, and the 180 MW Prairie Ronde Solar plant in
Louisiana with a long-term power purchase agreement with
McDonald's Corporation.
Nearly 800,000 solar panels manufactured by Arizona based
First Solar will be installed across both projects, the
company said.
Financing for the projects was provided by Bank of America
, ING Capital, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest,
and Societe Generale, with the balance of equity
requirements supported by Lightsource BP.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)