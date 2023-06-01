Lightsource BP raises $460 million for solar projects in Louisiana, Indiana

June 1 (Reuters) - Lightsource BP on Thursday said it has completed a $460 million financing package to construct and operate 368 megawatts (MW) of two solar projects in Indiana and Louisiana, scheduled to come online in 2024.

The projects are made up of the 188 MW Honeysuckle Solar in Indiana with a long-term power purchase agreement with AEP Energy Partners, and the 180 MW Prairie Ronde Solar plant in Louisiana with a long-term power purchase agreement with McDonald's Corporation.

Nearly 800,000 solar panels manufactured by Arizona based First Solar will be installed across both projects, the company said.

Financing for the projects was provided by Bank of America , ING Capital, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, and Societe Generale, with the balance of equity requirements supported by Lightsource BP.

