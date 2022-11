Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields held steady and investors sought out safe havens.

Treasury bonds and utility stocks are favored during times of market unrest and slowing economic activity.

First Solar gave back some of its recent gains after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan cut their rating on the solar-power equipment maker.

11-28-22 1720ET