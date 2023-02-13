Utilities Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a shift in inflation outlook.

The Treasury Department is preparing to start a $10 billion program for subsidizing advanced energy projects and a new tax break for solar-and-wind projects in low-income communities.

First Solar rose after analysts at brokerage Cowen said the solar-power giant is set to benefit from an increase in selling prices.

