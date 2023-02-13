Advanced search
    FSLR   US3364331070

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

(FSLR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-13 pm EST
167.26 USD   +2.37%
01:20pCowen & Co Adjusts First Solar Price Target to $195 From $175, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/03North American Morning Briefing: Big Tech -3-
DJ
02/02First Solar's Outlook is Uncertain as Inflation Reduction Act Benefits Seem to Be Embedded, BofA Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Lag Market Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

02/13/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from a shift in inflation outlook.

The Treasury Department is preparing to start a $10 billion program for subsidizing advanced energy projects and a new tax break for solar-and-wind projects in low-income communities.

First Solar rose after analysts at brokerage Cowen said the solar-power giant is set to benefit from an increase in selling prices.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1731ET

Analyst Recommendations on FIRST SOLAR, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 622 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -345x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 417 M 17 417 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart FIRST SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SOLAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 163,38 $
Average target price 183,30 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Widmar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Ahearn Executive Chairman
Markus Gloeckler Chief Technology Officer
Raffi Garabedian Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SOLAR, INC.9.07%17 417
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-19.96%28 825
TONGWEI CO.,LTD4.72%26 865
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.-1.02%21 067
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD0.78%20 995
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.85%20 890