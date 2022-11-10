Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Solar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSLR   US3364331070

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

(FSLR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-11-10 pm EST
155.30 USD   +2.74%
01:42pYellen to India: ending Russia's war in Ukraine is a 'moral imperative'
RE
11/09Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Is Earning Investor's Attention; 746% Surge In Revenues And Record Net Income Fuel Interest (otc : Sirc)
AQ
11/07KeyBanc Adjusts First Solar's Price Target to $175 From $145, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yellen to India: ending Russia's war in Ukraine is a 'moral imperative'

11/10/2022 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell India on Friday that ending Russia's war in Ukraine is a "moral imperative," but that economic challenges from the conflict and supply strains were drawing India and the United States closer together.

In excerpts of remarks prepared for delivery at a Microsoft India research facility near New Delhi, Yellen lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent sharper tone on the conflict after he avoided condemning Russia's invasion for most of the year.

"Prime Minister Modi was correct when he said that this 'is not an era of war,'" Yellen said in the excerpts released by the Treasury.

"I believe that ending Russia's war is a moral imperative. It is also the single best thing we can do to help the global economy. This is a view that is broadly shared among policymakers of the world's major economies," Yellen said.

Officials in India, a country with longstanding ties to Russia, have said they would continue to buy Russian oil at a discount, because this benefits India's economy, despite the efforts of the United States and Western allies to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports.

Treasury officials have said they are not seeking to persuade India to stop buying Russian oil but want to strengthen U.S. ties to India through trade and financial integration.

Much of the focus is to make fast-growing India a counterbalance to China in Asia and a reliable source of goods and services for the U.S. economy.

"The United States and India share an interest in strengthening our supply chains in a world where certain governments wield trade as a geopolitical weapon," Yellen said in her excerpted remarks, citing Russia's restrictions on natural gas sales to Europe as an example.

RELIABLE SUPPLIER

Yellen said India is a natural candidate for "friend-shoring," or the diversification of American supply chains away from China and some other countries where they have become vulnerable to pandemics and other disruptions, to "countries that we can count on."

The U.S. friend-shoring approach involves partnering with developing countries like India that are seeking to grow local industries and connect them to global supply chains.

She cited a $500 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corp to U.S.-based First Solar to begin manufacturing solar panels in the Tamil Nadu region that will boost India's manufacturing capabilities.

"At the same time, it will help diversify supply chains away from China, which currently dominates over 80 percent of global solar panel production," she said, adding that some Chinese solar products are produced with forced labor in the Xinjiang region.

"The United States will continue to deepen our business and commercial ties with India as we pursue our friend-shoring agenda," Yellen said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Josie Kao)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.71% 94.06 Delayed Quote.21.94%
FIRST SOLAR, INC. 2.44% 154.89 Delayed Quote.73.43%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 6.56% 239.1 Delayed Quote.-31.95%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.07% 299.2696 Real-time Quote.63.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.67% 60.525 Delayed Quote.-20.47%
WTI 1.38% 87.004 Delayed Quote.13.85%
All news about FIRST SOLAR, INC.
01:42pYellen to India: ending Russia's war in Ukraine is a 'moral imperative'
RE
11/09Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Is Ea : Sirc)
AQ
11/07KeyBanc Adjusts First Solar's Price Target to $175 From $145, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
11/02North American Morning Briefing: Caution to -2-
DJ
11/01Utilities Up Ahead of Fed Move -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11/01Barclays Upgrades First Solar to Equalweight From Underweight, Raises Price Target to $..
MT
11/01Barclays Upgrades First Solar to Equalweight From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
11/01Piper Sandler Adjusts First Solar's Price Target to $200 From $170, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
10/31Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10/31BofA Securities Raises Price Target on First Solar to $165 From $138, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST SOLAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 626 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -321x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 115 M 16 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart FIRST SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SOLAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 151,16 $
Average target price 162,05 $
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark R. Widmar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Ahearn Executive Chairman
Markus Gloeckler Chief Technology Officer
Raffi Garabedian Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SOLAR, INC.73.43%16 115
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.55.65%38 704
TONGWEI CO.,LTD1.31%28 306
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.76%21 904
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-9.75%21 308
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.6.18%19 662