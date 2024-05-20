First Sponsor Group Limited is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are those relating to investment holding, property development and sales, property investment, hotel ownership and operations and provision of property financing services. Its segments include Property development, Property investment, Property financing, and Hotel operations. The Property development segment includes development and/or purchase of properties for sale. The Property investment segment is engaged in the development and/or purchase of investment properties (including hotels) for rental income. The Property financing segment is engaged in the provision of interest-bearing loans to associates, joint ventures and third parties, subscription of debt securities, and vendor financing arrangements. The Hotel operations include hotels and hot springs owners. Its subsidiaries include Chengdu Gaeronic Real Estate Co., Ltd and Chengdu Millennium Zhong Ren Real Estate Co., Ltd.