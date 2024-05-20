SGX Announcements

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast May 20, 2024 17:29
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240520MEETQPH7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached minutes of the 2024 AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 25/04/2024 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Copthorne King's Hotel, Level 2 Ballroom, 403 Havelock Road, Singapore 169632

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 357,801 bytes)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

