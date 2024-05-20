SGX Announcements
|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 20, 2024 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240520MEETQPH7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Neo Teck Pheng
|Designation
|Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attached minutes of the 2024 AGM.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|25/04/2024 15:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Copthorne King's Hotel, Level 2 Ballroom, 403 Havelock Road, Singapore 169632
