  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  First Sponsor Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADN   KYG3488W1078

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(ADN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706a Of The SGX-ST Listing Manual

02/11/2022 | 06:28am EST
SGX Announcements

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 11, 2022 19:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL
Announcement Reference SG220211OTHRLKVI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 118,729 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 290 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2021 133 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 1 234 M 920 M 920 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 14,1%
Managers and Directors
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED-4.29%920
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 659
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED26.98%36 324
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.88%36 277
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED31.91%34 194
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.50%30 175