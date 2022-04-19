Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. First Sponsor Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADN   KYG3488W1078

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(ADN)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/05 03:14:50 am EDT
1.350 SGD    0.00%
05:34aFIRST SPONSOR : Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 26 April 2022 - Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions
PU
03/18DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Changes In Interest Of Director
PU
02/25DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Changes In Interest Of Director
PU
Summary 
Summary

First Sponsor : Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 26 April 2022 - Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions

04/19/2022 | 05:34am EDT
SGX Announcements

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 19, 2022 17:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions - AGM To Be Held On 26 April 2022
Announcement Reference SG220419OTHRJSTR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please find attached Company's responses to substantial and relevant questions received from shareholders before AGM to be held on 26 April 2022.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 114,274 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 416 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2022 118 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 1 248 M 916 M 916 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 454
Free-Float 13,0%
Chart FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Sponsor Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,35 SGD
Average target price 1,39 SGD
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED-3.57%916
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.47.07%37 889
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.97%35 779
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 101
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.66%34 575
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%33 079