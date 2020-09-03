First Sponsor : (I) Conversion And Cancellation In Part Of The Series 2 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities; And (II) Full Redemption Of The Series 2 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities - Notice Of Redemption, Distribution Record Date And Redemption Amount
0
09/03/2020 | 11:55pm EDT
SGX Announcements
Announcement Title
Coupon Payment
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 3, 2020 18:44
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200903INTRE50G
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name)
Neo Teck Pheng
Designation
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Method of Coupon Computation
Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
Annual Coupon Rate (%)
3.98
Maturity Date
31/12/9999
Next Coupon Payment Date
08/10/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to section B.4 in the attached announcement for the final coupon payment details.
