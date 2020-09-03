Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  First Sponsor Group Limited

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(ADN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Sponsor : (I) Conversion And Cancellation In Part Of The Series 2 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities; And (II) Full Redemption Of The Series 2 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities - Notice Of Redemption, Distribution Record Date And Redemption Amount

09/03/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

SGX Announcements

Announcement Title Coupon Payment
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2020 18:44
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200903INTRE50G
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Method of Coupon Computation Actual/ 365 (Fixed)
Annual Coupon Rate (%) 3.98
Maturity Date 31/12/9999
Next Coupon Payment Date 08/10/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to section B.4 in the attached announcement for the final coupon payment details.
Event Dates
Coupon Period (both dates inclusive) 01/07/2020 TO 07/10/2020
Number of Days 99
Record Date and Time 01/10/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 30/09/2020
Disbursement Details
Cash Payment Details
Taxable No
Coupon Rate (%) 3.98
Pay Date 08/10/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 34,226 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 03:54:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 319 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2019 167 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2019 454 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,12x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 1 191 M 872 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,92x
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 14,1%
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,32 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED-5.04%780
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.59%38 063
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.19%34 964
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED18.63%33 009
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.32%30 604
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.36%28 394
