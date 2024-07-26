Singapore, 25 July 2024 - Singapore Exchange ("SGX") Main Board-listed First Sponsor Group Limited ("First Sponsor" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures, the "Group") today announced the Group's unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 ("1H2024").

Mr Neo Teck Pheng, Group Chief Executive Officer, said

"Net profit for the Group was S$11.9 million for 1H2024, a 12.4% increase from 1H2023. The Board has approved a first interim tax-exempt(one-tier) cash dividend of 1.1 Singapore cents per share for FY2024 which has been consistent since 2019.

On the property development front, pre-sales for the Group's PRC property development projects remained muted in 1H2024 due to the weak property market sentiments, despite the significant easing of property-related measures. However, as most of these projects are at an advanced stage of construction with some of them commencing handover during the course of FY2024, the cashflow burden on the Group is manageable. While most of the Group's partners in these projects are feeling financially strained due to their PRC property market concentration, the Group is hopeful of a market turnaround in the future and continues to rally its partners to jointly adopt a longer-term perspective on the sales or pre- sales of the residential units without significantly compromising on selling prices. In Sydney, the Group's 90.5%-owned entity which will own the 110-room hotel as part of the CTC project has on 12 July 2024 entered into, amongst others, an agreement with CTC to effectively acquire the largely 6-storey CTC Club Space. Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approval. Upon acquisition of the CTC Club Space, the Group intends to use part of it to further enhance the capacity and facilities of the hotel component.

In terms of the property holding business segment, performance for the Group's European property portfolio remained strong, with total operating income of €25.3 million in 1H2024, 21.4% higher than the €20.8 million recorded in 1H2023. This healthy increase was due mainly to the newly acquired Allianz Tower Rotterdam in September 2023 as well as strong contributions from the Utrecht Centraal Station hotels and two of the hotels in the Dutch Bilderberg hotel portfolio, namely Bilderberg Hotel De Keizerskroon and the Bilderberg Europa Hotel Scheveningen, both of which were closed for major renovation for a large part of 1H2023, offset partially by the loss of income due to the lease terminations of most of the tenants in Meerparc Amsterdam at the end of 2023 in anticipation of its redevelopment. Looking ahead, the Group is expecting a strong completion pipeline of property holding projects which will further enhance the Group's recurring income, including the Puccini Milan hotel and Prins Hendrikkade Amsterdam redevelopments in FY2025, the ongoing Dreeftoren Amsterdam office and residential development in FY2025 and FY2026 respectively, the hotel component of the CTC project in FY2027 and the Meerparc Amsterdam redevelopment in FY2028.

Furthermore, the Group, on 10 May 2024, acquired 2,145,960 shares of NSI from a third party, representing 10.6% of NSI's total issued shares. Taking into account the 579,147 shares held by another wholly-owned subsidiary, the Group has an approximately 13.5% equity interest in NSI as at 10 May 2024. NSI is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V. As reported in NSI's financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2024, NSI has a property portfolio of 45 office properties across the Netherlands with a market value of approximately €1,008 million, with approximately 55% of its portfolio value situated in Amsterdam. NSI's 1H2024 results were published on 17 July 2024 and can be found at the following link (https://nsi.nl/news/nsi publishes 2024 half year results/).

In relation to managing the Group's foreign exchange risk, the Group has sufficiently hedged all its foreign currency exposure arising from its overseas assets through a combination of (i) foreign currency debt and (ii) financial derivatives that create corresponding foreign currency

