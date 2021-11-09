Log in
    2601   TW0002601002

FIRST STEAMSHIP CO., LTD.

(2601)
Amendment to Announcement of Loaning of Funds in September 2021.

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: First Steamship Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/09 Time of announcement 14:52:40
Subject 
 Amendment to Announcement of Loaning of Funds
in September 2021.
Date of events 2021/11/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/09
2.Company name:Mariner Finance Limited
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself��
or ��subsidiaries��): Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To amend the company's September 2021 filing of Loaning
of Funds.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:To correct the declaration
form details of loaning of funds in the announcement of September 2021.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Mariner Finance Limited
Loan to Shanghai Hanfeng Automobile Sales Co., Ltd.:
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 4,250 thousand
Loan to Hainan Sanhe Licheng Business Service Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 0 thousand
Loan to Shanghai Zhuke Technology Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 0 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Mariner Finance Limited
Loan to Shanghai Hanfeng Automobile Sales Co., Ltd.:
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 6,925 thousand
Loan to Hainan Sanhe Licheng Business Service Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 2,361 thousand
Loan to Shanghai Zhuke Technology Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 308 thousand
9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

First Steamship Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
