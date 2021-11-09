Amendment to Announcement of Loaning of Funds in September 2021.
11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Provided by: First Steamship Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/09
Time of announcement
14:52:40
Subject
Amendment to Announcement of Loaning of Funds
in September 2021.
Date of events
2021/11/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/09
2.Company name:Mariner Finance Limited
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself��
or ��subsidiaries��): Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:To amend the company's September 2021 filing of Loaning
of Funds.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:To correct the declaration
form details of loaning of funds in the announcement of September 2021.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Mariner Finance Limited
Loan to Shanghai Hanfeng Automobile Sales Co., Ltd.:
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 4,250 thousand
Loan to Hainan Sanhe Licheng Business Service Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 0 thousand
Loan to Shanghai Zhuke Technology Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 0 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Mariner Finance Limited
Loan to Shanghai Hanfeng Automobile Sales Co., Ltd.:
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 6,925 thousand
Loan to Hainan Sanhe Licheng Business Service Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 2,361 thousand
Loan to Shanghai Zhuke Technology Co., Ltd.
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 308 thousand
9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
