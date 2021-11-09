Amendment to Announcement of Loaning of Funds in September 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/09 2.Company name:Mariner Finance Limited 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��): Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:To amend the company's September 2021 filing of Loaning of Funds. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:To correct the declaration form details of loaning of funds in the announcement of September 2021. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Mariner Finance Limited Loan to Shanghai Hanfeng Automobile Sales Co., Ltd.: Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 4,250 thousand Loan to Hainan Sanhe Licheng Business Service Co., Ltd. Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 0 thousand Loan to Shanghai Zhuke Technology Co., Ltd. Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 0 thousand 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Mariner Finance Limited Loan to Shanghai Hanfeng Automobile Sales Co., Ltd.: Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 6,925 thousand Loan to Hainan Sanhe Licheng Business Service Co., Ltd. Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 2,361 thousand Loan to Shanghai Zhuke Technology Co., Ltd. Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable�GNTD 308 thousand 9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A