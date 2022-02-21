First Steamship : Financial Information on January 2022
02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Provided by: First Steamship Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
14:29:53
Subject
Financial Information on January 2022
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31
2.Cause of occurrence:依臺證上一字第1051801951號函文公告
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):4,542,283
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):107,772
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):1,031,655
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):3,471,500
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):99,910
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):1,894,237
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):
Accounts receivable-subsidiaries:16,841
Other receivable-subsidiaries:433,034
12.Countermeasures:None
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Total unrealised contract value:NT 0 thousand
Unrealised profits and losses of this year:NT 0 thousand
Realised profits and losses of this year:NT 0 thousand
(2)Working capital:NT -1,841,484thousand
(3)Morgan Finance Ltd.
Monthly revenue：NT 0 thousand
Annually revenue：NT 0 thousand
Monthly net income：NT -223 thousand
Annually net income：NT -223 thousand
