Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. First Steamship Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2601   TW0002601002

FIRST STEAMSHIP CO., LTD.

(2601)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Steamship : Financial Information on January 2022

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: First Steamship Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 14:29:53
Subject 
 Financial Information on January 2022
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31
2.Cause of occurrence:依臺證上一字第1051801951號函文公告
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):4,542,283
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):107,772
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):1,031,655
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):3,471,500
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):99,910
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):1,894,237
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):
Accounts receivable-subsidiaries:16,841
Other receivable-subsidiaries:433,034
12.Countermeasures:None
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Total unrealised contract value:NT 0 thousand
Unrealised profits and losses of this year:NT 0 thousand
Realised profits and losses of this year:NT 0 thousand
(2)Working capital:NT -1,841,484thousand
(3)Morgan Finance Ltd.
Monthly revenue：NT 0 thousand
Annually revenue：NT 0 thousand
Monthly net income：NT -223 thousand
Annually net income：NT -223 thousand

Disclaimer

First Steamship Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST STEAMSHIP CO., LTD.
01:51aFIRST STEAMSHIP : Financial Information on January 2022
PU
01/21FIRST STEAMSHIP : Announcement FSC additional endorsements/guarantees exceeding NTD30 mill..
PU
2021FIRST STEAMSHIP : The Company is to hold an institutional investor conference on December ..
PU
2021First Steamship Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Amendment to Announcement of Loaning of Funds in September 2021.
PU
2021SANDMARTIN INTERNATIONAL : Names Chairman
MT
2021First Steamship Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2021First Steamship Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
2021First Steamship Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2021First Steamship Co., Ltd. Appoints Shih-Ming Lee as Corporate Governance Officer, Effec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 442 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2020 -287 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 16 128 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 478 M 376 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart FIRST STEAMSHIP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
First Steamship Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST STEAMSHIP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jen-Hao Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Shih Ming Li Chief Financial Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Chien Wan Chuang Director, COO-Shipping Business & Deputy GM
Tseng Ping Chao Independent Director
Hsin Kai Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST STEAMSHIP CO., LTD.-1.91%376
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-2.17%63 458
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-5.42%52 186
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.78%40 483
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED8.83%17 626
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA17.35%15 084