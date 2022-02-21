First Steamship : Financial Information on January 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31 2.Cause of occurrence:依臺證上一字第1051801951號函文公告 3.Financial information date:2022/01 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):4,542,283 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):107,772 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):1,031,655 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):3,471,500 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):99,910 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):1,894,237 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000): Accounts receivable-subsidiaries:16,841 Other receivable-subsidiaries:433,034 12.Countermeasures:None 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Total unrealised contract value:NT 0 thousand Unrealised profits and losses of this year:NT 0 thousand Realised profits and losses of this year:NT 0 thousand (2)Working capital:NT -1,841,484thousand (3)Morgan Finance Ltd. Monthly revenue：NT 0 thousand Annually revenue：NT 0 thousand Monthly net income：NT -223 thousand Annually net income：NT -223 thousand