  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  First Tellurium Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FTEL   CA33716L1094

FIRST TELLURIUM CORP.

(FTEL)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:31 2022-06-10 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   +3.03%
First Tellurium Applies for U.S Listing, Engages IR Consultants to Enhance U.S. Exposure

06/13/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), reports it has applied to have the Company’s shares trade on the OTCQB marketplace in the United States to enhance its exposure and trading within the U.S. equities market.

“We know there’s a lot of interest in First Tellurium’s shares in the United States,” said FTEL CEO Tyrone Docherty. “The OTCQB listing will give investors streamlined access to purchase our shares, and it will expose us to a market ten times the size of what we have currently in Canada.”

Docherty added, “As we ramp up exploration of our Klondike tellurium property in Colorado, there will be more interest from U.S investors. We are preparing for that and will be ready.”

To coincide with the added U.S. exposure, First Tellurium has engaged the services of investor relations consultants Grant Galloway and Christopher Biggin of San Diego, California (the “Consultants”). Mr. Galloway and Mr. Biggin will assist the Company in presenting its business plans, strategy and personnel to the financial community, creating the foundation for subsequent financial public relations efforts.

Under the Agreement, the Consultants will receive $30,000 USD per month for an initial period of three months. The Agreement may be terminated by either party canceling with 30 days’ notice.

The Consultants operate their business from offices at 2014 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA, 92110, (858) 869 1752.

About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.



On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.



“Tyrone Docherty”                        
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com

  

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,48 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net Debt 2021 0,19 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,25%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tyrone Mark Docherty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela A. Saulnier Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Josef Anthony Fogarassy Chairman
Matthew J. Wayrynen Independent Director
Allen Schwabe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST TELLURIUM CORP.-37.04%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.37%164 865
RIO TINTO PLC15.99%117 797
GLENCORE PLC34.68%81 199
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.13%54 040
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)48.54%38 248