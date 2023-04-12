First Tin annual loss widens as expenses increase

First Tin PLC - tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia - Pretax loss widens to GBP3.2 million for 2022 from GBP1.2 million in 2021, as operating loss widens to GBP3.2 million from GBP1.3 million. Says the widened loss reflects a "ramp up in operational activities". Administrative expenses increase to GBP3.2 million from GBP1.3 million a year earlier. Looking ahead, expects a surge in demand for tin in the next decade and expects higher prices to emerge in future periods.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buenger said: "2022 has been a year of a strong operational performance for First Tin at both our assets in Australia and Germany. We expect 2023 to be another busy and exciting year for us where we will continue to build on the momentum achieved last year to add further value to our assets."

Current stock price: 6.54 pence each, up 0.5% on Wednesday around midday in London

12-month change: down 78%

