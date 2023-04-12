Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  First Tin Plc
  News
  Summary
    1SN   GB00BNR45554

FIRST TIN PLC

(1SN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:06:42 2023-04-12 am EDT
6.535 GBX   +0.54%
07:02aFirst Tin annual loss widens as expenses increase
AN
02:00aFirst Tin Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/08Certain Ordinary Shares of First Tin Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-APR-2023.
CI
First Tin annual loss widens as expenses increase

04/12/2023 | 07:02am EDT
First Tin PLC - tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia - Pretax loss widens to GBP3.2 million for 2022 from GBP1.2 million in 2021, as operating loss widens to GBP3.2 million from GBP1.3 million. Says the widened loss reflects a "ramp up in operational activities". Administrative expenses increase to GBP3.2 million from GBP1.3 million a year earlier. Looking ahead, expects a surge in demand for tin in the next decade and expects higher prices to emerge in future periods.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buenger said: "2022 has been a year of a strong operational performance for First Tin at both our assets in Australia and Germany. We expect 2023 to be another busy and exciting year for us where we will continue to build on the momentum achieved last year to add further value to our assets."

Current stock price: 6.54 pence each, up 0.5% on Wednesday around midday in London

12-month change: down 78%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 GBX
Average target price 50,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 669%
Managers and Directors
Charles Cannon-Brookes Non-Executive Chairman
Antony James Truelove Technical Director
Ingo Hofmaier Non-Executive Director
Seamus Ian Cornelius Non-Executive Director
Catherine Jane Apthorpe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST TIN PLC-46.39%21
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION28.38%59 939
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.8.24%58 844
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.39%19 008
CMOC GROUP LIMITED35.28%17 955
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.16.47%16 782
