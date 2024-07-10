First Tin PLC - tin development company with projects in Germany and Australia - Raises GBP2.1 million via placing of 53 million shares at 4 pence each. The placing was conducted by way of an accelerated book build process. Proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes and to complete and submit the ongoing environmental impact statement and the final permitting processes at Taronga, Australia, to progress a number of sampling programmes at Taronga and progress permitting at Tellerhauser, Germany.
Current stock price: 4.60 pence
12-month change: down 36%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
