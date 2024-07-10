First Tin PLC is a tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia. The Company and its subsidiaries own two advanced tin projects, one in Germany and one in Australia, and is seeking to bring both projects. Its German projects include the Tellerhauser project, the Gottesberg project and the Auersberg project. Its Tellerhauser project forms part of the Rittersgrun license and is an advanced tin deposit. Its Gottesberg tin deposit is located at the western edge of the Eibenstock intrusive complex, about three kilometers from the western contact of the granite massif with the adjacent schist rocks. Its Auersberg project has an approximately 175.7 square kilometers license area. Its Australian project include the Taronga Tin project, which is a hard rock tin project and consists of coarse cassiterite within sheeted veins. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Taronga Mines Pty Ltd and Saxore Bergbau GmbH.