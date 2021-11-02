ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (in PDF)

Article 8. These Articles are prepared mainly pursuant to the Company Law, the "Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of the Companies to be Listed Overseas" (Zheng Wei Fa [1994] No. 21) (hereafter as the "Mandatory Provisions") issued by the State Council Securities Policy Committee and the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System on 27 August 1994, "Letter Regarding Opinion on Supplementary Amendments to Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed in Hong Kong" (Zheng Jian Hai Han [1995] No. 1) issued by Overseas Listing Division of China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System on 3 April 1995, the Official Reply on the Adjustment of the Provisions Applicable to the Notice Period of Convening General Meetings of Shareholders and Other Matters Applicable to the Companies Listed Abroad issued by the State Council on 22 October 2019 and Guidelines on Articles of Association of Listed Companies (as amended in 2019) issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission on 16 March 2006. The amendments to the Articles of Association in relation to the Mandatory Provisions shall be made in accordance with Article 259.

Article 9. The Articles of Association shall be the legally binding document that regulates the organization and acts of the Company as well as the rights and obligations between the Company and its shareholders and among the shareholders from the date on which the Articles of Association become effective.

Article 10. The Articles of Association shall be binding upon the Company and its shareholders, Directors, supervisors, general manager and other senior officers. All the above persons may make claims related to Company matters in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Shareholders may sue the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. The Company may sue shareholders in accordance with its Articles of Association. Shareholders may sue shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association. Shareholders may sue Directors, supervisors, general manager and other senior officers of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association.

For the purposes of the above paragraph, the term "sue" shall include court proceedings and arbitration proceedings.

Article 11. The entire capital of the Company is divided into shares of equal value and shareholders shall be liable to the Company to the extent of the shares held by them. The Company is liable for its debts with all its assets.