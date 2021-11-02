Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  First Tractor Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    38   CNE100000320

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(38)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (in PDF)

11/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Approved and Accepted at the Extraordinary Shareholders'

General Meeting Held on June 5, 1997

Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on November 18, 2002

Amended at the Shareholders' General Meeting Held on October 28, 2004

Amended at the Board Meeting Held on October 31, 2007

(Under Authorization of the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held on June 15, 2007) Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on September 9, 2008 Amended at the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held on June 19, 2009

Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on August 16, 2010 Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on January 19, 2012 Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on March 6, 2012 Amended at the Board Meeting Held on August 14, 2012

(Under Authorization of the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting on August 15, 2011)

Amended at the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held on May 29, 2014

Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on October 31, 2014 Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on October 29, 2015 Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held on December 13, 2016

Amended at the Board Meeting Held on May 26, 2017

(Under Authorization of the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held

on May 27, 2016)

Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held

on August 28, 2018

Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held

on November 29, 2019

Amended at the Board Meeting Held on March 1, 2021 (Under Authorization of the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting on July 24, 2020)

Amended at the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held on June 8, 2021

Amended at the Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Held

on November 2, 2021

November 2021

- 1 -

These Articles have both Chinese and English versions, the English version is for reference only. Should there be any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

CONTENT

Chapter

Title

Page

CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

CHAPTER 2 OBJECTIVES AND SCOPE OF BUSINESS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

CHAPTER 3 SHARES AND REGISTERED CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7

CHAPTER 4 CAPITAL REDUCTION AND

REPURCHASE OF SHARES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

CHAPTER 5 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR THE PURCHASE OF SHARES OF THE COMPANY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16

CHAPTER 6 SHARE CERTIFICATES AND REGISTER OF MEMBERS . . 17

CHAPTER 7 RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF SHAREHOLDERS . . . . . . 24

CHAPTER 8 THE OBLIGATIONS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS TO OTHER SHAREHOLDERS . . . . . . . 29

CHAPTER 9 GENERAL MEETINGS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

CHAPTER 10 SPECIAL PROCEDURES FOR VOTING BY

A CLASS OF SHAREHOLDERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50 CHAPTER 11 BOARD OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53 CHAPTER 12 SECRETARY TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . 64 CHAPTER 13 GENERAL MANAGER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 CHAPTER 14 SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

CHAPTER 15 QUALIFICATIONS AND OBLIGATIONS OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANAGER, SUPERVISORS AND

OTHER SENIOR OFFICERS OF THE COMPANY . . . . . . . 71 CHAPTER 16 FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING SYSTEMS . . . . . . . . . . . . 81 CHAPTER 17 DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 82 CHAPTER 18 APPOINTMENT OF ACCOUNTANCY FIRM . . . . . . . . . . . . . 88 CHAPTER 19 LABOR MANAGEMENT AND TRADE UNIONS . . . . . . . . . . 92 CHAPTER 20 MERGER AND DIVISION OF THE COMPANY . . . . . . . . . . . 93 CHAPTER 21 DISSOLUTION AND LIQUIDATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94

CHAPTER 22 PROCEDURES FOR AMENDMENT

OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 98 CHAPTER 23 NOTICE AND ANNOUNCEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99 CHAPTER 24 DISPUTE RESOLUTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101 CHAPTER 25 EXPLANATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102

- 2 -

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Articles of Association

CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 1. First Tractor Company Limited (hereafter as "this Company" or

  • the Company") is a joint stock limited company incorporated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China(hereafter as the "Company Law"), the Special Provisions of the
    State Council concerning the Flotation and Listing Abroad of Shares by Joint Stock Company with Limited Liability（國 務 院 關 於 股 份 有 限 公 司 境 外 募 集 股 份 及 上 市 的 特 別 規 定）(hereafter the "Special Provisions") and other relevant laws and administrative regulations of the People's Republic of China (hereafter as the "PRC"). In order to comply with the Company Law, Special Provisions and Guidelines
    on Articles of Association of Listed Companies (as amended in 2019) （《上 市 公 司 章 程 指 引》（2006 年 修 訂））, the Company convened an extraordinary general meeting on 8 May 1997, an extraordinary general meeting on 18 November 2002, a general meeting on 28 October 2004, a Board meeting on 31 October 2007 (as authorized by the annual general meeting on 15 June 2007), an extraordinary general meeting on 9 September 2008, the 2008 annual general meeting, an extraordinary general meeting on 16 August 2010, the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting held on 19 January 2012, the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting held on 6 March 2012, a Board meeting on 14 August 2012 (as authorized by the extraordinary general meeting on 15 August 2011), the 2013 annual general meeting, the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting held on 31 October 2014, the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting held on 29 October 2015, the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting held on 13 December 2016, a Board meeting on 26 May 2017 (as authorized by the annual general meeting of the Company on 27 May 2016), the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on 28 August 2018, the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on 29 November 2019 and the Board meeting on 1 March 2021(as authorized by the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on 24 July 2020) and the annual general meeting on 8 June 2021, the extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on November 2, 2021 to amend its Articles of Association.

Upon approval by the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic Systems, as evidenced by Document No. Ti Gai Sheng [1992] 60, the Company was incorporated on 8 May 1997 by means of sponsorship, was registered with the Henan Province Administration for Industry and Commerce on 8 May 1997, and obtained an Enterprise Entity Business License thereafter.

- 3 -

Promoter of the Company: the First Tractor Engineering Machinery

Co., which was renamed to YTO Group Corporation ("YTO") in May

1997.

Article 2.

The overseas listed foreign shares, denominated in foreign currency and

listed overseas, were issued to foreign investors by the Company and

listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

in 1997. In addition, the Company was approved by China Securities

Regulatory Committee to issue its ordinary shares denominated in RMB

to the domestic public for the first time, and they were listed on the

Shanghai Stock Exchange on 8 August 2012.

Article 3.

The Company's registered name in Chinese: 第 一 拖 拉 機 股 份 有 限

公 司

The Company's registered name in English: First Tractor Company

Limited

Article 4.

The Company's address:

154 Jian She Road, Luoyang, Henan

Province, PRC

Postal Code:

471004

Tel:

0379-64967038

Fax:

0379-64967438

Article 5.

Authorized legal representative of the Company is the Chairman of the

Board of Directors of the Company.

Article 6.

The Company is a joint stock limited company with perpetuity.

Article 7.

The Articles of Association shall be approved and accepted by a special

resolution of a shareholders' general meeting and become effective

on the date of approval by the relevant national authorities to replace

the former Articles of Association registered at the industrial and commercial administrative authorities.

- 4 -

Article 8. These Articles are prepared mainly pursuant to the Company Law, the "Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of the Companies to be Listed Overseas" (Zheng Wei Fa [1994] No. 21) (hereafter as the "Mandatory Provisions") issued by the State Council Securities Policy Committee and the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System on 27 August 1994, "Letter Regarding Opinion on Supplementary Amendments to Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed in Hong Kong" (Zheng Jian Hai Han [1995] No. 1) issued by Overseas Listing Division of China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Commission for Restructuring the Economic System on 3 April 1995, the Official Reply on the Adjustment of the Provisions Applicable to the Notice Period of Convening General Meetings of Shareholders and Other Matters Applicable to the Companies Listed Abroad issued by the State Council on 22 October 2019 and Guidelines on Articles of Association of Listed Companies (as amended in 2019) issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission on 16 March 2006. The amendments to the Articles of Association in relation to the Mandatory Provisions shall be made in accordance with Article 259.

Article 9. The Articles of Association shall be the legally binding document that regulates the organization and acts of the Company as well as the rights and obligations between the Company and its shareholders and among the shareholders from the date on which the Articles of Association become effective.

Article 10. The Articles of Association shall be binding upon the Company and its shareholders, Directors, supervisors, general manager and other senior officers. All the above persons may make claims related to Company matters in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Shareholders may sue the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. The Company may sue shareholders in accordance with its Articles of Association. Shareholders may sue shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association. Shareholders may sue Directors, supervisors, general manager and other senior officers of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association.

For the purposes of the above paragraph, the term "sue" shall include court proceedings and arbitration proceedings.

Article 11. The entire capital of the Company is divided into shares of equal value and shareholders shall be liable to the Company to the extent of the shares held by them. The Company is liable for its debts with all its assets.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 15:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
