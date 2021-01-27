First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ENTERING INTO THE TRIPARTITE CUSTODY AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE DESIGNATED ACCOUNTS FOR RAISED FUNDS (in PDF)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ENTERING INTO THE TRIPARTITE CUSTODY AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE DESIGNATED ACCOUNTS FOR RAISED FUNDS
References are made to (i) the announcements of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 24 April 2020, 8 May 2020, 14 May 2020, 28 May 2020, 12 June 2020, 7 July 2020, respectively; (ii) the circular of the Company dated 8 July 2020 (the "Circular"); (iii) the poll results announcement of the Company dated 26 July 2020; and (iv) the announcements of the Company dated 27 August 2020, 10 September 2020, 23 November 2020 and 17 December 2020, in relation to, among other things, the Proposed A Share Issue, the A Shares Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, the Specific Mandate and the Whitewash Waiver. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular.
BASIC INFORMATION ON THE RAISED FUNDS
As approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") in the
"Approval in relation to the Non-public Issuance of Shares by First Tractor Company Limited (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2020] No. 3379) 《( 關 於 核 准 第 一 拖 拉
機 股 份 有 限 公 司 非 公 開 發 行 股 票 的 批 覆》( 證 監 許 可[2020] 3379 號))", the Company willnon-publiclyissue 137,795,275 A Shares at an issue price of RMB5.08 per A Share. The total raised funds amounted to RMB699,999,997. After deducting various issuance expenses, the actual net funds raised amounted to RMB694,178,644.67. On 25 January 2021, such funds raised were fully transferred to the designated capital account of the Company. Asia Pacific (Group)
Certified Public Accountants LLP (Special General Partnership) ( 亞 太（集 團） 會 計 師 事 務 所（特 殊 普 通 合 夥)) has issued the Capital Verification Report (Ya Kuai Yan Zi (2021) No. 01210002) ( 亞 會 驗 字(2021) 第01210002 號) in relation to the receipt of the funds raised from the Proposed A Share Issue.
INFORMATION ON THE ENTERING INTO THE "TRIPARTITE CUSTODY AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE RAISED FUNDS" FOR THE PROPOSED A SHARE ISSUE AND THE SETTING UP OF DESIGNATED ACCOUNT FOR RAISED FUNDS
In order to regulate the management and use of the raised funds of the Company, and to protect the legitimate interests of the investors, in accordance with the requirements under the No.2 Regulatory Guidance on Listed Companies - Regulatory Requirements for Management and Use of Raised Funds of Listed Companies 《( 上 市 公 司 監 管 指 引 第2 號- 上 市 公 司 募 集 資 金 管 理 和 使 用 的 監 管 要 求》), the Administrative Measures for Funds Raised by Companies Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Revised in 2013) 《( 上 海 證 券 交 易 所 上 市 公 司 募 集 資 金 管 理 辦 法(2013 年 修 訂)》), the Management System for the Use of Raised Funds 《( 募 集 資 金 使 用 管 理 制 度》) of the Company and other relevant documents, on 26 January 2021, the Company (as Party A), CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. (being the sponsor to the Proposed A Share Issue, as Party C) and China Everbright Bank Company Limited Zhengzhou Branch (as Party B) entered into a tripartite custody agreement relating to raised funds (the "Agreement"). There was no material discrepancy between the contents of the Agreement and the "Tripartite Custody Agreement relating to the Designated Accounts for Raised Funds (Template)" formulated by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The information in relation to the setting up of and the deposit of raised funds of the Company in the designated account of bank is as follows:
Bank name
Account name
Bank account No.
Deposit amount
(RMB)
China Everbright Bank Company
First Tractor Company
53760188000042559
697,999,997
Limited Luoyang Xiyuan Road
Limited
Branch
Note: The deposit amount in the designated account for the raised funds is more than net raised funds, because such deposit amount is the balance of the total raised funds of RMB699,999,997 after deducting the underwriting and sponsor fees, and other issuance expenses have not yet been allocated.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENTParty A: the Company ("Party A")
Party B: China Everbright Bank Company Limited Zhengzhou Branch ("Party B")
Party C: CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. (the sponsor) ("Party C")
Party A has set up a designated account for the raised funds at Party B, which is only used for the deposit and use of the raised funds for replenishment of the working capital of Party A, and shall not be used for any other purpose.
Party A and Party B shall jointly comply with the laws, regulations and rules including the Negotiable Instruments Law of the People's Republic of China 《( 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 票 據 法》), the Measures for Payment and Settlement 《( 支 付 結 算 辦 法》) and the Administrative Measures for Renminbi Bank Settlement Accounts 《( 人 民 幣 銀 行 結 算 賬 戶 管 理 辦 法》).
Party C, being the sponsor of Party A, shall designate sponsor representative(s) or other personnel(s) to monitor the use of raised funds by Party A pursuant to the related provisions. Party C shall fulfil its supervision
duties pursuant to the Administrative Measures for Funds Raised by
Companies Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Revised in 2013) 《( 上 海 證 券 交 易 所 上 市 公 司 募 集 資 金 管 理 辦 法(2013 年 修 訂)》) as well
as the Management System on Raised Funds formulated by Party A, and may exercise its supervisory power through on-site inspections and written inquiries etc. Party A and Party B shall cooperate with Party C during the inspections and inquiries. The deposit in the designated account for raised funds shall also be inspected during the on-site inspections of Party A conducted by Party C on a half-year basis.
As authorized by Party A, Bao Dandan and Qiu Zhiqian, being the sponsor representatives designated by Party C, may visit Party B anytime to inquire and copy information in relation to the designated account of Party A; Party B shall provide them with the information in relation to the designated account as required in a timely, accurate and complete manner.
The sponsor representative(s) shall present his/her/their legal identity proof when inquiring Party B on the information in relation to the designated account of Party A; Other personnel(s) designated by Party C shall present his/her/their legal identity proof and unit referral letter when inquiring Party B on the information in relation to the designated account of Party A.
Party B shall issue account statements of the designated account to Party A and forward a copy to Party C on a monthly basis (prior to the 5th day of each month). Party B shall guarantee truthfulness, accurateness and completeness of the contents in the account statements.
Where Party A, once or accumulatively within 12 months, withdraws an amount of more than RMB50 million from the designated account and such amount reaches 20% of the net raised funds (being total raised funds deducted by the issuance expenses), Party A and Party B shall notify Party C by way of facsimile within 2 working days after the payment of such withdrawals and provide a list of withdrawals of the designated account in a timely manner.
Party C shall have the right to replace the designated sponsor representative(s) pursuant to relevant provisions. Where Party C replaces the sponsor representative(s), it shall notify Party B in writing along with the relevant documental proof, and notify in writing the contact details of the sponsor representative(s) after the replacement pursuant to the requirement of Article 14 of the Agreement. The replacement of sponsor representative(s) shall not affect the validity of the Agreement.
Where Party B fails to issue the account statements to Party C on three consecutive occasions or notify Party C of significant amount withdrawal from the designated account or cooperate with Party C during its inspection on the designated account, Party A shall unilaterally terminate the Agreement and close the designated account for the raised funds at the request of Party A or Party C.
The Agreement shall be effective from the date on which the legal representatives or its authorized representatives of Party A, Party B and Party C have signed and affixed their respective official seals or special seals for contract, and shall expire upon the complete withdrawal of the funds from and the closing of the designated account in accordance with the laws.
If Party C notices any failure of Party A and Party B in the performance of the Agreement, it shall report in writing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange in a timely manner after gaining knowledge of the relevant facts.
If any party to the Agreement violates relevant laws and regulations or any provision hereof and causes losses to other parties, the breaching party shall bear all responsibilities arising therefrom, and indemnify the observant party for all losses and expenses incurred therefrom.
Any dispute arising under or related to the Agreement shall first be resolved through negotiation between the parties to the dispute. If the negotiation fails, the parties to the dispute shall submit it to Luoyang Arbitration Commission located in Luoyang for final verdict in accordance with the arbitration rules in effect at the time of submission for arbitration. The arbitration shall be conducted in Chinese. The arbitral decision shall be final and binding on all parties.
