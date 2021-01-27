First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ENTERING INTO THE TRIPARTITE CUSTODY AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE DESIGNATED ACCOUNTS FOR RAISED FUNDS (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ENTERING INTO THE TRIPARTITE CUSTODY AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE DESIGNATED ACCOUNTS FOR RAISED FUNDS

References are made to (i) the announcements of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 24 April 2020, 8 May 2020, 14 May 2020, 28 May 2020, 12 June 2020, 7 July 2020, respectively; (ii) the circular of the Company dated 8 July 2020 (the "Circular"); (iii) the poll results announcement of the Company dated 26 July 2020; and (iv) the announcements of the Company dated 27 August 2020, 10 September 2020, 23 November 2020 and 17 December 2020, in relation to, among other things, the Proposed A Share Issue, the A Shares Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, the Specific Mandate and the Whitewash Waiver. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular.

BASIC INFORMATION ON THE RAISED FUNDS

As approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (" CSRC ") in the

"Approval in relation to the Non-public Issuance of Shares by First Tractor Company Limited (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2020] No. 3379) 《 ( 關 於 核 准 第 一 拖 拉

機 股 份 有 限 公 司 非 公 開 發 行 股 票 的 批 覆》( 證 監 許 可[2020] 3379 號))", the Company will non-publiclyissue 137,795,275 A Shares at an issue price of RMB5.08 per A Share. The total raised funds amounted to RMB699,999,997. After deducting various issuance expenses, the actual net funds raised amounted to RMB694,178,644.67. On 25 January 2021, such funds raised were fully transferred to the designated capital account of the Company. Asia Pacific (Group)

Certified Public Accountants LLP (Special General Partnership) ( 亞 太（集 團） 會 計 師 事 務 所（特 殊 普 通 合 夥)) has issued the Capital Verification Report (Ya Kuai Yan Zi (2021) No. 01210002) ( 亞 會 驗 字(2021) 第01210002 號) in relation to the receipt of the funds raised from the Proposed A Share Issue.