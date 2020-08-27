First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX

MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total operating revenue: RMB4,116,725,509.00

Net profits attributable to the shareholders of the Company: RMB323,361,690.16

Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company: RMB0.3280

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019 (unless otherwise stated, the figures stated by the Company are denominated in RMB; Unit: Yuan). The consolidated interim financial statements herein are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.