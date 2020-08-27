First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (in PDF)
08/27/2020 | 10:43am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX
MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Total operating revenue: RMB4,116,725,509.00
Net profits attributable to the shareholders of the Company: RMB323,361,690.16
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company: RMB0.3280
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019 (unless otherwise stated, the figures stated by the Company are denominated in RMB; Unit: Yuan). The consolidated interim financial statements herein are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at 30 June 2020
Prepared by: First Tractor Company Limited
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Item
Note
Ending Balance
Opening Balance
Current assets:
Monetary Funds
1
1,023,163,108.94
1,401,027,992.74
Loans to banks and other financial
institutions
40,000,000.00
70,000,000.00
Financial assets held for trading
1,001,316,864.50
980,392,948.10
Derivative financial assets
Notes receivable
286,023,603.77
352,201,737.77
Accounts receivable
2
981,876,286.92
406,586,834.70
Receivable financing
Advances to suppliers
91,762,905.37
175,282,225.34
Other receivables
46,945,055.47
38,657,541.73
Financial assets purchased with
agreement to re-sale
1,030,963,325.02
671,668,502.78
Inventories
928,467,083.31
1,001,785,770.20
Contract assets
Assets classified as held for sale
Non-current assets due within one
year
274,617,202.93
250,465,409.57
Other current assets
1,206,699,492.49
1,067,152,153.18
Total current assets
6,911,834,928.72
6,415,221,116.11
Item
Note
Ending Balance
Opening Balance
Non-current assets:
Loans and advances to customers
934,893,616.44
959,950,968.59
Debt investments
Other debt investments
Long-term receivables
193,823,187.41
220,198,228.05
Long-term equity investments
120,440,746.88
119,753,172.07
Other investments in equity
instruments
3,871,238.40
3,871,238.40
Other non-current financial assets
Investment properties
Fixed assets
2,704,645,729.01
2,814,817,617.87
Construction in progress
131,707,349.87
128,990,466.09
Productive biological assets
Oil and gas assets
Right-of-use assets
9,525,709.27
18,945,867.20
Intangible assets
777,125,563.39
791,670,317.62
Research and development expenses
Goodwill
Long-term unamortized expenses
44,431,344.48
44,118,542.74
Deferred tax assets
122,380,178.79
111,484,850.77
Other non-current assets
Total non-current assets
5,042,844,663.94
5,213,801,269.40
Total assets
11,954,679,592.66
11,629,022,385.51
Item
Note
Ending Balance
Opening Balance
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
1,280,445,446.52
1,419,528,065.30
Receipts of deposits and deposits from
other banks
1,130,277,134.19
1,137,277,294.54
Loans from banks and other financial
institutions
Financial liabilities held for trading
Derivative financial liabilities
Notes payable
843,935,411.02
1,004,008,951.30
Accounts payable
3
1,935,272,247.30
1,252,450,248.58
Advances from customers
Contract liabilities
163,822,472.18
177,743,289.89
Employee salary payable
109,984,308.76
104,615,621.71
Taxes payables
34,254,125.03
34,716,241.84
Other payables
285,922,647.04
302,747,490.57
Liabilities classified as held for sale
Non-current liabilities due within one
year
352,886,423.19
649,035,505.95
Other current liabilities
315,006,896.99
225,466,269.20
Total current liabilities
6,451,807,112.22
6,307,588,978.88
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
99,900,000.00
139,077,500.00
Bonds payable
Including: Preference shares
Perpetual bond
Lease liabilities
15,832.95
64,384.18
Long-term payables
9,106,458.69
8,933,931.06
Long-term employee salary payable
69,724,555.53
88,010,022.26
Estimated liabilities
2,684,542.65
2,652,542.65
Deferred income
150,664,117.67
155,715,222.06
Deferred tax liabilities
144,922,523.22
143,114,014.97
Other non-current liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
477,018,030.71
537,567,617.18
Total liabilities
6,928,825,142.93
6,845,156,596.06
