First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 (in PDF)

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED

(38)
First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

08/27/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX

MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total operating revenue: RMB4,116,725,509.00

Net profits attributable to the shareholders of the Company: RMB323,361,690.16

Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company: RMB0.3280

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019 (unless otherwise stated, the figures stated by the Company are denominated in RMB; Unit: Yuan). The consolidated interim financial statements herein are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 June 2020

Prepared by: First Tractor Company Limited

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

Item

Note

Ending Balance

Opening Balance

Current assets:

Monetary Funds

1

1,023,163,108.94

1,401,027,992.74

Loans to banks and other financial

institutions

40,000,000.00

70,000,000.00

Financial assets held for trading

1,001,316,864.50

980,392,948.10

Derivative financial assets

Notes receivable

286,023,603.77

352,201,737.77

Accounts receivable

2

981,876,286.92

406,586,834.70

Receivable financing

Advances to suppliers

91,762,905.37

175,282,225.34

Other receivables

46,945,055.47

38,657,541.73

Financial assets purchased with

agreement to re-sale

1,030,963,325.02

671,668,502.78

Inventories

928,467,083.31

1,001,785,770.20

Contract assets

Assets classified as held for sale

Non-current assets due within one

year

274,617,202.93

250,465,409.57

Other current assets

1,206,699,492.49

1,067,152,153.18

Total current assets

6,911,834,928.72

6,415,221,116.11

- 2 -

Item

Note

Ending Balance

Opening Balance

Non-current assets:

Loans and advances to customers

934,893,616.44

959,950,968.59

Debt investments

Other debt investments

Long-term receivables

193,823,187.41

220,198,228.05

Long-term equity investments

120,440,746.88

119,753,172.07

Other investments in equity

instruments

3,871,238.40

3,871,238.40

Other non-current financial assets

Investment properties

Fixed assets

2,704,645,729.01

2,814,817,617.87

Construction in progress

131,707,349.87

128,990,466.09

Productive biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Right-of-use assets

9,525,709.27

18,945,867.20

Intangible assets

777,125,563.39

791,670,317.62

Research and development expenses

Goodwill

Long-term unamortized expenses

44,431,344.48

44,118,542.74

Deferred tax assets

122,380,178.79

111,484,850.77

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

5,042,844,663.94

5,213,801,269.40

Total assets

11,954,679,592.66

11,629,022,385.51

- 3 -

Item

Note

Ending Balance

Opening Balance

Current liabilities:

Short-term loans

1,280,445,446.52

1,419,528,065.30

Receipts of deposits and deposits from

other banks

1,130,277,134.19

1,137,277,294.54

Loans from banks and other financial

institutions

Financial liabilities held for trading

Derivative financial liabilities

Notes payable

843,935,411.02

1,004,008,951.30

Accounts payable

3

1,935,272,247.30

1,252,450,248.58

Advances from customers

Contract liabilities

163,822,472.18

177,743,289.89

Employee salary payable

109,984,308.76

104,615,621.71

Taxes payables

34,254,125.03

34,716,241.84

Other payables

285,922,647.04

302,747,490.57

Liabilities classified as held for sale

Non-current liabilities due within one

year

352,886,423.19

649,035,505.95

Other current liabilities

315,006,896.99

225,466,269.20

Total current liabilities

6,451,807,112.22

6,307,588,978.88

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term loans

99,900,000.00

139,077,500.00

Bonds payable

Including: Preference shares

Perpetual bond

Lease liabilities

15,832.95

64,384.18

Long-term payables

9,106,458.69

8,933,931.06

Long-term employee salary payable

69,724,555.53

88,010,022.26

Estimated liabilities

2,684,542.65

2,652,542.65

Deferred income

150,664,117.67

155,715,222.06

Deferred tax liabilities

144,922,523.22

143,114,014.97

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

477,018,030.71

537,567,617.18

Total liabilities

6,928,825,142.93

6,845,156,596.06

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:42:21 UTC
