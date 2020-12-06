First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of supervisors of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") has recently received the written resignation from Mr. Zhang Hongsheng. Due to work rearrangement, Mr. Zhang Hongsheng has tendered his resignation from the office of chairman of the board of supervisors and a supervisor of the Company. His resignation has come into effect upon the same being delivered to the board of supervisors of the Company (i.e. coming into effect on 3 December 2020). After resignation, Mr. Zhang Hongsheng will cease to hold any position in the Company.

Mr. Zhang Hongsheng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of supervisors and the board of directors of the Company, and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

According to the related requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of the Company, the resignation of Mr. Zhang Hongsheng will not result in the number of the members of the board of supervisors of the Company falling below the statutory minimum and will not affect the lawful and standard operation of the board of supervisors of the Company. The eleventh meeting of the eighth session of the board of supervisors of the Company has been held on 4 December 2020 by way of telecommunication, at which the Resolution on Nomination of the Candidate for a Supervisor of the Board of Supervisors of the Company has been considered and approved. According to the nomination by the board of supervisors, the Company has proposed to appoint Mr. Wang Dongxing as the candidate for a supervisor of the eighth session of the board of supervisors of the Company and such resolution will be submitted to the general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") for consideration.