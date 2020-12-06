First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR (in PDF)

The biographic details of Mr. Wang Dongxing are set out below:
Mr. Wang Dongxing ("Mr. Wang"), aged 49, a senior economist, currently serves as a member of the Standing Committee of Party Committee of and the Secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of YTO Group Corporation* ( 中 國 一 拖 集 團 有 限 公 司). Mr. Wang joined YTO Group Corporation* in November 2020. He once served as the chairman, Party Secretary and general manager of Baoding Swan Chemical Fiber Group Company Limited* ( 保 定 天 鵝 化 纖 集 團 有 限 公 司), the chairman of Baoding Swan Company Limited* ( 保 定 天 鵝 股 份 有 限 公 司), the chairman, Party Secretary and general manager of Hi-Tech Fiber Group Corporation* ( 恒 天 纖 維 集 團 有 限 公 司), and the assistant to general manager and vice president of China Hi-Tech Group Corporation ( 中 國 恒 天 集 團 有 限 公 司). Mr. Wang studied at Hebei University and Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, and holds a bachelor degree in Education and a doctorate in Economics. He has extensive experience in areas such as corporate management.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang does not hold any position in the Company or any other members of the Company, nor did he hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years.
If Mr. Wang is appointed as a supervisor, his term of office shall be from the date of the EGM to the expiry of the eighth session of the board of supervisors of the Company. Mr. Wang, as a supervisor of the Company, will be remunerated according to the remuneration plan for the supervisors of the eighth session of the board of supervisors of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang has no relationship with any directors, senior management of the Company or with any substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.
So far as the directors are aware, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang does not have any interest in the shares of the Company (as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)).
In relation to the appointment of Mr. Wang as a supervisor of the Company, there is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2) (h) to 13.51(2) (v) of the Listing Rules, and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.